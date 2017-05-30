How to Encourage Your Child’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Kama Lee Jackson’s son is a little entrepreneur, always searching for fun business ideas. Here’s how Kama encourages her son’s entrepreneurial spirit.
On one of the first warm days this year, my son was outside playing, caught up in the communal spring fever with the rest of the neighborhood kids. He came bursting back into the house, smelling like sunshine, and asked if he and his friend next door could wash my car (um, yes, please). He then collected several large bowls, rags, and some liquid soap and brought it all back outside.
A while later, I went outside to check on him. He had filled our little wagon with all the bowls (soapy water, fresh water), wet and dry rags and told me, excitedly, that they had made $20 by offering mobile car washing services to neighbors up and down the street. He also told me that I only had to pay $2 for my wash since I was his mom. I agreed to it, but told him next time I would charge for the soap and water – operations costs, I explained.
Last summer, he wanted to set up a classic lemonade stand, but wanted to make it “more better.” We juiced what felt like 4,500 lemons by hand, baked some cookies, set up an iced tea jug, and filled a cooler with ice and tongs to add to each drink as it was served. He decided on pricing, with a special combo rate for both a drink and a cookie. When he set up the stand, he put on ‘fun’ music to attract people over.
He has been talking about this year’s upcoming lemonade stand(s) for months. My son has struggled academically and he isn’t athletically inclined. He often talks about how he’s ‘not good’ at things. So, to see him motivated and inspired about something in the way he is about setting up ‘shop’ is exciting, and it’s something that I want to encourage and nurture as best I can.
Here’s how I do it:
1. Encourage role play
If your kids aren’t quite old enough to work their own venture, encourage role play. Many kids are drawn to playing shop, and it can be a great way to teach some early lessons about buying and selling. When my children were younger, one of their favorite games was ‘Stuffie Shop.’ They would fill a bed with carefully set up stuffed toys, and I would give them each a handful of coins. I was the shop owner and set the prices. They played the customers and had to make choices about what to spend their money on.
2. Nurture confidence and sense of self-worth
I help my kids feel capable and valuable by getting them to do certain tasks and encouraging them to find and nurture their passions.
My son loves to cook and bake. He has been helping me crack eggs, measure dry ingredients, mix, flip pancakes and burgers, take things out of the oven. He is so proud of his kitchen prowess that he asked for a personalized chef hat to wear when he’s cooking.
My daughter has a good eye for design and a wicked wit, so I get her input on items I create for my business, from the logo to social media ads. She loves to make stop-motion videos and write stories, so I make ‘screen-free time’ exceptions for those two activities.
3. Don’t skip the risk
When I ask my son why he wants to do a particular venture, he gives the same answer every time: “Because it’s fun! And also so I can make some money.” For him, it is not just about one or the other, and each is equally important. This helps guide our conversations as we plan.
I didn’t actually charge my son for water and soap when he had his mobile car wash but, as we plan this year’s ventures, I will make sure he includes the associated costs when calculating profit. Having something invested will motivate him to plan carefully, be strategic and creative about reaching his goals.
I don’t expect him to cover all costs, of course, but I do want him to be aware of them and will encourage him to negotiate with me. We’ll be creative about how he ‘pays’ for ingredients and supplies – perhaps we’ll barter in exchange for doing some extra chores around the house, or a part of the profits, or maybe he’ll want a loan that he can pay back.
4, Let them problem solve
Don’t be afraid to let your child fail. If they don’t turn a profit one day, help them assess and problem solve, but don’t fix it for them. Prompt the thinking process. Was it just too cold or rainy a day for a lemonade stand? Did they spend too much money on supplies? This is how they will learn.
Making sure your child takes cost into consideration will also encourage careful and thoughtful spending, as well as pricing strategies. To increase profits, should they make the cups smaller, or charge more? Is making lemonade from scratch worth the cost and labor, or would store-bought, or frozen from concentrate yield a bigger profit margin?
Or, maybe that’s not as important to your child as having a quality, homemade product. Help them talk it through.
5. Inspire them with stories of entrepreneurship
I accompanied my son’s class on a recent field trip. An 18-year-old gave a presentation on her thriving business. At the age of 9, Katie was inspired to do more after she donated an oversized cabbage she grew herself to a soup kitchen that ended up as soup to feed 200 people. Today, Katie’s Krops has 100 gardens in 33 states across the U.S. that grow produce to help feed people in need. Not too shabby for a 9-year-old with a dream!
Motivate kids to turn their passions into something more by telling them stories of entrepreneurs who love the same things they do. Sure, maybe you don’t see the value in, or even understand, being a ‘YouTuber’ but if your child is inspired by the idea of turning their video-making hobby into a money-making venture, great!
My daughter the writer loves the rags-to-riches story of J.K. Rowling (who doesn’t??) and I can see the author’s influence in everything my girl writes.
6. Let them have fun with it
The number one rule of entrepreneurship: don’t do it if it’s not fun. Encourage and support your child’s entrepreneurial spirit, but let them have fun with it. They’re going to wander off from the lemonade stand if it gets boring. They’re going to make silly mistakes. All of it is learning, and childhood is the best time to do it. It’s also the only time they’ll ever have to just be a kid.