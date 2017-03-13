3 Tips to Fit Self-Care Into Your Busy Day

We all know it: Moms need more self-care. But most of us have full schedules and little room to reserve for rest and relaxation. Where do we find the time?
Occasionally we may be able to take the extra long bath or get up early enough to do a forty minute yoga workout with no interruptions. On most days it may seem impossible to make those things happen every day. Here are three tips for fitting in some relaxation throughout your day:
1. Short Morning Yoga Sequence.
Last year a friend of mine, a yoga instructor, shared with me some of the principles of Ayurveda, an ancient holistic system of healing. It categorizes people based on physical and spiritual traits into three “doshas” or mind-body types, determining the best foods to eat, ways to sleep or relax and forms of exercise.
She explained that not all yoga is beneficial for all body types and that for yoga movements to be most effective, they should be customized. She suggested I take a quiz to determine my dosha, then to find a morning yoga sequence suited for my dosha.
I found one on YouTube that is just a seven minute energizing routine and have stuck to it faithfully ever since. It energizes me and helps me feel refreshed first thing in the morning.
2. Afternoon Breathing Break.
Most of us tend to be shallow breathers. We take only a few deep breaths every day, often in exasperation, not intentionally. But more research is coming out about the importance of diaphragmatic breathing. The diaphragm is the ceiling of the torso connected to other important core muscles, including the pelvic floor. Keeping this muscle strong not only contributes to core strength, but also can improve circulating oxygen levels, decrease fatigue, decrease blood pressure, and reduce stress and anxiety.
You can practice diaphragmatic breathing by lying down and breathing in slowly with your hand on your belly. You should feel your belly (not your chest) rise as you breathe in, and then fall as you breathe out. After you become familiar with the practice, you can use these deep breathes to help you relax and destress even in the middle of a busy day.
Whether you’re taking a short break between business meetings or just stepping into your room between diaper changes and dishes, you can fit in a moment or two to take deep breaths. Try either breathing in deeply, pausing for three seconds, then breathing out. Repeat slowly two or three times. Or you can try counting down slowly from ten, breathing in and out deeply with each number.
3. Nighttime Muscle Relaxation.
Some days it seems there is a list of to-dos chasing us around until the moment our heads hit the pillow. When we “go, go, go,” until bedtime, it can result in either restless sleep or trouble falling asleep. Relaxing the body and mind for just a few moments before bed can yield much more restful sleep.
Lay down and take a few deep breaths. Then walk yourself through each muscle group in your body, starting with your toes and release any tension you feel as you bring awareness to each area. There are several guided relaxation practices on YouTube or you can play some relaxing music or listen to poetry. Take the last few moments of the day to allow yourself to truly unwind.
Photo Credit: alfcermed