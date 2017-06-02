How Can We Help Depressed Dads?

In the U.S. six million men a year are affected by major depressive disorders, and that’s just based on those who admit they have issues with mental health.
Society repeatedly reinforces the stereotype that men can tough out mental health concerns, and don’t have any need to deal with their emotions.
We see this often in fathers, who don’t commonly have the support systems in place that would allow them to seek help without the stigma that is attached with a man admitting he may suffer from depression or other mental health issues.
It’s important that we support men, as studies show depression in fathers can directly affect the behaviors of their adolescent children.
Related: The Stigma of Depression Can Bite Me
Too often, because the support systems are not there (or at least, not as strongly present as they are for women), fathers will tough through the difficulties they are having with depression or anxiety, but if we know what the symptoms are, and some strategies for helping, we can be strong lights in their lives helping them cope as they would for us.
Depression can affect an entire family, so it’s in our family’s best interest to tackle. Dr. Daniel Amen, a highly acclaimed psychiatrist and brain health advocate says there are actually seven different types of depression and knowing what you are dealing with can help take away stigmas, and offer hope for the proper treatment.
Once the types of depression and anxieties men are dealing with are known, we can help them with strategies to stress less. Know a stressed dad? Try to encourage him to join you in yoga, meditation or other mindfulness activities that can help you bond and relax you both!
As well, make quality sleep a priority for you both! Sleep deprivation as a form of torture is a real thing, and ensuring sleep is of a long enough duration and good quality can help the anxiety and depression a father may be suffering be less impacted by the irritability and moodiness sleeplessness can bring. Promoting healthy sleep habits for all family members contributes to overall health for the entire family, and gives dad better judgment and less focus on sweating the small stuff.
Many dads will proudly joke about their ‘dad bods,’ as they tend to sometimes put on a few pounds after babies come along as well. And while it’s usually lighthearted, fathers often feel depressed about their bodies postpartum as well, mainly because they know they don’t have any legitimate reason for extra pounds (like growing a human!) and can be discouraged.
Encourage them to get moving and exercise. This will increase their endorphins and help their brain feel better, and will also give them a sense of feel overall well-being.
Related: My Depression: The Part Below the Water’s Surface
And while many dads ‘don’t want to talk about it,’ encourage them to talk about their feelings when you recognize they are not necessarily themselves. It’s hard to be honest about feelings, especially for men who may recognize they are not feeling their most mentally healthy, and talking with you in a safe space can encourage them to seek help with specialists or support groups.
This will take their sense of isolation and embarrassment about the ‘weakness’ of male mental health issues, and allow them to heal.
When talking about depression, dads sometimes feel like it is a personal character flaw, but them recognizing it’s a biomedical condition can often take the stigma away as well. Dr. Amen recommends brain imaging so that a better look at the biology of a dad’s depressive system can be had.
Dads don’t have to suffer in silence.