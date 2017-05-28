How to Honor Memorial Day With Your Kids

Memorial Day is a time to remember the fallen soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country. Here’s how you can honor this important day with your children.

Memorial Day is often a hard holiday to ‘celebrate’ because it’s actually a somber day — one that we remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. It’s not one that easily lends itself to festivities, even though it has sort of evolved into a weekend that is filled with family and friends enjoying the unofficial start to summer. So, ‘celebrating’ with kids may be more difficult than with other holidays.

One thing our family always does is go to a Veteran’s cemetery and lay a wreath. Obviously, not all veterans in every cemetery lost his or her life in service, but going to give honor and remembrance to veterans no longer with us is a tangible way to allow children to be part of something that is bigger than they are.

I’ve been able to have conversations with my son about my gratitude to those who give of themselves, and he can see outside his own little world. Almost every state has several veterans’ cemeteries and you can find the closest to you by going to the Veterans’ Cemetery locator.

As well, every state traditionally has Memorial Day Parades throughout, and attending one is a great way to again allow children to participate in their country’s history and the remembrance of those before them. The parades are light, but reverent and children enjoy the fanfare and memory at the same time.

You can find out if there is a Memorial Day Parade near you by going to the Vet Friends Locator.

And don’t forget that crafting with your child is a great way to have authentic conversation (and fun) together! I am a sucker for Handprint Art like this that B Inspired Mama shares. I love doing art projects we can take out year after year and display and compare.

We also love patriotic popsicles made with fresh organic red and blue berries and juice. They are super easy to make and even more fun to eat! Plus, the time together talking as you prepare with your children is priceless.

Last, depending on the age of your child, you can watch a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. I couldn’t help but get choked up watching former President Obama last year laying at the tomb of the Unknown Solider. If you’d like to share that with your children, you can watch on Youtube!