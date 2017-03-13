How to Live with a Ferocious Beast (Tween)

When my sweet girl is sleeping, her lips full and soft, her cheeks rosy, and her flannel pajamas bunched up around her calves, it’s hard to imagine that this is the same rabid beast that attacks me ferociously in her waking hours.
If you have a tween, you likely know what I’m talking about. If the tween years are still ahead of you, prepare yourself, warrior. They are not for the tender-hearted.
I’d heard about this stage – the raging hormones, the social pressures, the awkward space between childhood and the more independent teenage years. Yet, nothing could have prepared me for the visceral reality of it.
Related: 10 Tips to Tame a Tantrum
Recent research tells us that as much as the hormones are real, the big behavior-influencer is a big burst of neuronal growth in the brain between the ages of 11 and 19 years. So, for your tween, this brain boom is happening for the first time since those toddler years and all those tantrums.
See the connection? Like toddlers, tweens are asserting their desire for greater independence, but also have a need for lots of tender, loving moments from you.
Their brain is making all sorts of awesome connections, giving them the decision-making skills that will serve them as adults, yet, like toddlers going through a period of rapid change, their current decisions are strongly influenced by the emotional, impulsive parts of the brain.
For me, it means my sweet, funny, clever little bookworm curled up on the couch can turn into a pencil throwing, brother punching, hate spewing, top-of-her-lungs screaming monster.
And, oh, the hate and the meanness. It’s so pointed, so deliberately hurtful, so shockingly gut-wrenching that it feels like I’m being held face-down in mud while taking kick after kick to the gut.… while making dinner and helping my 8-year-old with his homework.
The thing is that even though I feel like a bruised and sad little bunny who wants to curl up under a duvet with a bag of Maltesers, I am still a parent who has to parent at that moment.
Related: How to Stop a Temper Tantrum
Here’s something I’ve learned the hard way: When dealing with a tween rage, being rational will get you nowhere. I have gained exactly zero ground by trying to logically explain why ‘x’ is not worth being upset about. Now, I don’t try to make her see sense. This is about emotion – logic doesn’t belong here.
“Tweens big feelings are dramatic and REAL. Stay calm and empathize,” says peaceful parenting coach Sarah Rosensweet. “You don’t have to agree with their feelings to empathize with them. Try saying ‘Wow. I can see how much that is bothering you. That must be so frustrating! No wonder you’re upset.’ Your empathy and understanding helps them process their feelings, calm down, and move into problem solving mode.”
There are days (well, maybe just moments) when I do exactly that. I feel strong and calm and understand that this is not about me, that this is a child in distress, that this too shall pass.
But when these scenes go down at the end of an exhausting day, when I’m already tired and have already used up my own coping resources, to say it’s tough to deal with is like describing the Pacific Ocean as a puddle.
Even when I know, rationally, that my girl’s rage and frustration isn’t about ME, it sure is tough not to feel like we’re in a personal fight. For those moments when putting myself in her shoes does nothing to calm me, I’ve found that removing myself from the scene can really help.
If I can’t walk away because dinner won’t make itself, I’ve gotten pretty good at mentally checking out for a few minutes.
Rosensweet says this is a-okay (yay me). “No one can work anything out when they are worked up. Take some time to calm down,” she says. “Say ‘Hey, let’s talk about this when we’re both feeling calmer. I need to take a break.’”
Related: Positive Parenting is Often the Best Approach for Teens
She suggests telling your tween beforehand that you’re taking a break, so they don’t feel as though you are walking away from them, just the situation. Often, this is enough to end it.
The nature of tweenness means that she is usually back to her sweet self within minutes, hugging and kissing me — not to make amends, but as though nothing happened even as I’m still reeling.
Ok, great. We’ve handled defusing her, defusing me. Check and check. There’s this one other thing: My son, my sweet little 8-year-old, is as kind-hearted and loving as they come.
When his big sister is in one of her moods and turns on him, completely out of the blue, both physically and verbally, he takes it like a spear to the heart, confused about why she would want to hurt him. So, although I can deal with what she fires at me, it does not feel easy or right to shrug off how she treats her brother.
Rosensweet suggests not giving your tween attention for the offence in that moment and instead soothing the child who has been caught in the crossfire. After things cool down and everyone’s in a better place, talk to your tween about the right way to treat people and ask them for suggestions on how they can make it up to their sibling.
“If you stay a mediator and not a judge, your tween can save face and do the right thing,” says Rosensweet.
I know that my girl isn’t actually angry at me (well, sometimes) or her brother, and that she’s just striking at the nearest target. I’ve had the ‘it’s ok to be angry, but it’s not ok to be mean or violent’ conversation with her but, clearly, the explosive balls of fury storming inside her cannot be contained.
And, I don’t necessarily want them to be contained. I want her to figure out how to handle the swirling energy in a way that doesn’t take victims down.
“You can give your tween appropriate ways to express their anger in a way that helps them process it,” suggests Rosensweet. “Shout into the closet, write a journal entry, tear up a newspaper, draw a picture.” She advises against ‘beating something up’ as it can actually ramp up the angry.
Of course, the Mom Guilt plays large in all of this too. When I am tired, sad, worn out emotionally and physically, my patience is the first thing to go along with any soothing dulcet tones I might be able to muster up on a good day.
When I’ve driven my kids to and from their extra-curricular activities; when I’ve helped them with their homework while cooking a dinner they’re already complaining about; when I have several work deadlines — a tween tantrum is the equivalent of pulling the pin on a hand grenade.
And…. kaboom, I explode. Sometimes I yell, sometimes I collapse on the floor in tears but, either way, it’s always one hot mess. And, as my credibility as an example of serenity plummets, my guilt at being a jerk mom hits the ceiling.
There are times that I wish I was as perfect as I unfairly expect my children to be but, truthfully, most of the time I’m perfectly fine with letting them see my pink underbelly and shortcomings.
I’ve had to tell myself these are the teachable moments (blah blah blah), right? So, once I’ve picked myself up off the floor and brought my voice back down to reasonable levels, I own up to my crap behavior, apologize, and promise I will try to do better.
In the end, I know that’s what this is – life lessons for her, life lessons for me, life lessons for her brother and his slowly thickening skin. So, we work at it together, we forgive each other, but we also hold each other accountable to the expectations we set out as a family, even while realizing that real life never actually goes as expected.
This is a long game, after all, and throughout it all, my girl knows that I’m the safest place for her tough feelings – and her good ones too — and I know that she trusts me with them. For as long as I can, I want to keep it that way.