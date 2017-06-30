How to Make Museum Visits Fun for Kids

Art galleries and museums have a hugely diverse range of experiences and opportunities for fun and learning, and summer vacation can be the perfect time of year to visit.
Instead of scheduling your visit around school hours and fighting crowds during peak times, you can fit it in on a rainy day or whenever the mood suits. Art gallery and museum visits can be scheduled around your bike rides, road trips, picnics, and lazy mornings.
Here are a few ways to help your kids — and you — enjoy your gallery experience.
1. Time it well.
When planning your visit, keep a few things in mind that will make your day run more smoothly:
- Go when your kids are well rested and well fed.
- Don’t make your visit too long.
- End it when your kids are at their peak enjoyment level, as counter-intuitive as it seems. If you drag it out until they are tried, cranky, and whining to leave, ‘gallery’ and ‘museum’ will become bad words and they will likely not want to return any time soon. But, leave while they’re having fun and the positive association will have them looking forward to a return visit either to the same gallery or to others.
2. Make a game of it.
Art galleries and museums are a cornucopia of sights – so much so that it can be easy to get lost in the whole of it and miss some of the treasures. The following games are a few suggestions to get your kids taking the time to look a little closer at the beauties around them.
Scavenger hunt: Before you head out, create a scavenger hunt list of items. You can tailor it to the age and skill level of your children. Keep it broad for the younger set, and you can even use images instead of words – think colors, shapes, categories like animals, or food. You can get a little more detailed for the older crew – artists or genre, items from a certain decade or century, specific details from works of art.
If you don’t have time to prep a list ahead of time, you can make it up as you go, room by room.
Bingo: Similar to the scavenger hunt, but instead of creating a list, each kid gets a bingo card with different items on them. Decide if you want it to be a collaborative effort or individual.
I Spy: This old classic requires zero pre-planning. Just improvise on the fly based on what’s around you: ‘I spy, with my little eye, something that is red/sleeping/furry, etc.’
3. Tell them stories.
Do a little Internet research into some of the items or pieces you’ll be looking at. The gallery website is usually a great place to start. There are always intriguing and colorful stories behind paintings and the artists who created them. You’ll know what aspects appeal to your child so you can tailor a tour just for them.
Or, if you’re hitting up a big gallery, show them some parodies of famous pieces (American Gothic or Mona Lisa, for example) before you go so that the real thing has an aura of fame and excitement for them.
4. Attend kid activities.
Many museums and galleries have engaging, interactive children’s and family programming which can be a great way to get your little ones excited about visiting a gallery or museum. Stop by a couple of the gallery rooms on the way out to pique their interest in a return visit.
5. Give them a notebook and pencil.
Many galleries and museums allow notebooks and pencils so that artists, budding or otherwise, can practice their sketching skills. Encourage your little Picassos to settle in front of an exhibit that resonates with them and sketch out their own interpretation of it.
Let them know that the goal isn’t to recreate it – they’ll likely get frustrated if they can’t – but to come up with something that is uniquely them. Encourage them to use different techniques and styles as inspired by what they see.
6. Let them guide you.
Before your visit, ask your kids to help pick an exhibit or a couple of pieces based on the website or online sources. Learn about it together and encourage them to tell the rest of your family some interesting facts about it when you visit it. Including them in the planning and the execution of the visit can go a long way in helping them feel invested and excited.