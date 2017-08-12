DIY: Homemade Diaper Rash Cream

Many mothers want to control the ingredients placed directly on their baby. Making homemade diaper rash cream is easy and only requires a few ingredients.
When I started on my natural living journey, I started by looking at the things I could make myself rather than purchasing. Sometimes, the ingredients totalled more than the conventional pre-made item. Usually, it’s cheaper than buying the natural creams and lotions.
Many diaper rash cream recipes include zinc oxide. I’m not too sure about the safety of this ingredient. Yes, it works well for most rashes, but zinc oxide absorbs into the skin. You have to decide for yourself if you are comfortable with the ingredient.
The internet will give you dozens of different recipes. For the last few years, this recipe is my favorite. I use cloth diapers, and it is even cloth diaper safe! I’ve never had any issues with repelling after using the cream.
Homemade Diaper Rash Cream
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Shea Butter
- ¼ cup Coconut Oil
- 1 TBSP Beeswax
- 2 TBSP Vegetable Glycerin
Directions:
- In a small pot, melt the Shea butter, coconut oil, and beeswax together. Make sure you don’t boil it. The ingredients should just be thoroughly melted together.
- Take the pot off the heat and stir in the vegetable glycerin.
- Next, pour the mixture into a bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat the mixture until it forms a nice cream. This process takes a few minutes.
- Put the diaper rash cream into a jar and allow it to cool. As it cools down, the mixture will firm up a bit more. Use as needed!
Why These Ingredients?
You might wonder why I picked these ingredients. There are some specific reasons why these ingredients work perfectly in a diaper rash cream. Here are some of the benefits!
- Shea butter contains vitamins A and E. It will soothe your baby’s skin and protects against drying.
- Coconut oil is naturally antibacterial and anti-fungal. Many people use coconut oil plain on diaper rashes. When added to your diaper rash cream, it is the perfect ingredient to fight diaper rashes.
- Beeswax creates a protective barrier on the skin. Adding beeswax to your diaper rash cream helps keep the important ingredients next to your baby’s skin.
- Vegetable glycerin has some great benefits for the skin. It helps to retain moisture, gives the skin a soft feel, and acts as a cleanser.
Note about Essential Oils
Many diaper rash creams add essential oils to their ingredient list. I highly recommend that you don’t use any essential oils on your babies, especially those under the age of six months old. There is a lot of false information about the safety of essential oils for kids. Do your research before adding anything to your homemade diaper rash cream!