How to Pack the Perfect Picnic This Summer

I love the idea of a quaint picnic lunch, but I was deterred from actually doing it for years because I hate the idea of all the prep work. Now, my perfect day trip picnic is quick, easy and fits in my beach bag.
I think I’m partly scarred from picnicing because of a recurring scene with my former in-laws — packing up for a day at the beach was a tortuous event that took, literally, hours. They brought every condiment, every snack, every drink, and 3 hours and as many huge wheely-coolers later, we’d cram into our cars along with four beach umbrellas, three tents, eight floaties, five blankets, snorkel gear, six chairs, five kinds of sunblock, and 20 towels.
We’d then trek everything along the beach in a misfits parade, past all the minimalists on their towels reading books and trying not to snicker at us. Then, the set-up: It was exhausting and drained all the joy out of me.
Now, my picnics look different. They’re fun, easy and stress-free. Here are my tips:
1. Safety first.
If it’s a warm day and you won’t be eating your picnic within two hours of packing it, be sure to put it in an insulated cooler bag with ice packs.
2. Test your containers.
If you’re bringing anything that could leak, or things like berries that get a little juicy, do a simple leak test of your bottle or container before packing your food: fill it with water and see how it would stand up to a little jostling. There’s really nothing more disappointing than a soggy sandwich or sticky everything.
3. Don’t forget the extras.
A perfect picnic includes more than just food. Make sure you have cutlery, cups, napkins and/or wet wipes, plates and – of course – a big blanket. Even if you’re not sitting on the ground, it can also double as a tablecloth. If you’re bringing corked wine, for the love of Pete don’t forget the corkscrew.
Lastly, a tray or flat surface of some sort is handy for setting drinks on instead of the ground otherwise you’ll be stuck holding your cup lest it spill all over the uneven ground.
4. Bring refillable bottles for water.
If it’s a hot summer day, you’ll need plenty of water and it’s going to disappear fast. Instead of packing drinks in disposable cans or juice boxes, bring water bottles that you can refill. Throw some ice in there for good measure.
Now, on to the good stuff.
5. The best picnic foods
Jar salads
Jar salads are great for food-to-go because, with the dressing is at the bottom next to the least absorbent ingredients, the rest of your salad won’t wilt. You can make a large one for the whole gang, or tailor individual mason jars to each person and make them the night before – they keep amazingly well in the fridge, even for a few days. Really, anything goes – pasta salads, beans, coleslaws, you name it.
Quiche
A filling, protein-packed quiche is a great, tidy, spill-proof picnic food. Slice it up before you go and it’s easy to serve once you’re ready to eat.
Salads
Pasta salads and potato salads hold up well because of their hearty ingredients that are wilt-resistant. Stay away from wiltable lettuce-based salads unless you’re going the jar salad route and putting the leafy stuff at the top of the jar away from the dressing.
Sandwich wraps
Less messy than sandwiches because they’re self-contained, you can load up wraps with piles of grilled veggies, cheese, sprouts, egg or tuna salad. Your only limited by your imagination. The key is not to overstuff! Wrap each wrap individually in plastic wrap or waxed paper.
Crudités
Pack a container of hummus and selection of raw veggies like carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and sliced bell peppers to fulfill snacking needs while keeping it healthy.
Sweets and snacks
Cookies, brownies, or any kind of squares pack up nicely and are no messier than a few crumbs that the ants will thank you for.