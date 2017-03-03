How to Protect Your Child From ‘Tricky People’

‘Tricky People’ are the new ‘strangers,’ and experts have lots to say on how to keep your children safe in today’s world.
Recently, scrolling through Facebook as I do, I came across a post I originally saw last year about child safety. I’ll be honest, it terrified me. As a teacher, I spent the better portion of my life teaching young children about ‘stranger danger,’ but now as a parent, this concept of ‘tricky people,’ is new to me.
The post detailed how a woman’s son was confronted by what was later determined to be some ‘tricky’ people, and how a ‘family-stay safe rule’ may have saved her son’s life. Basically, she taught her son a very simple rule: Safe grownups who really do need help will not ask a child for help. Any grown-up who does is probably trying to trick them.
Finding that piece of information genius, I clicked on over to Safely Ever After, a site the poster suggested gave some valuable tips for keeping children safe in this day of ‘grooming’ and ‘catfishing’ and smarter methods of luring children into dangerous situations. Created by child predator awareness expert Pattie Fitzgerald, the site shares with parents and caregivers important information on how to teach children about tricky people, and how to rescript the ‘stranger danger,’ talk.
Pattie is also the author of two books, No Trespassing–This Is My Body! and Super Duper Safety School. After reading that article, I immediately bought Super Duper Safety School for my five-year-old son. It empowers children to be the bosses of their own bodies and to make decisions in a friendly, practical way. It also provides them with rules to help keep them safe. They’re all amazing tips, but two big ones we repeatedly reinforce in our family are:
- Safe grownups do not ask children for help.
- We don’t have ANY secrets in our family. We may have ‘surprises,’ but we will never, ever keep secrets because secrets are not always safe.
It’s a book that I really believe belongs on every child’s bookshelf.
Sad as it is, today’s world is full of horrific things for our children to fall into. While we don’t want them living in bubbles, there are some simple tips we can follow and conversations we can have with our children, and we should. It just might save their lives.