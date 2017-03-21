How to Raise Children Who Love To Learn

Children are inherently curious creatures, exploring the world around them and learning as they go. That said, some kids are more enthusiastic about learning and have an easier time adapting to an educational setting.
By the time they get to elementary school, some kids have learned that stretching their minds comes with great rewards, while others struggle to find the motivation to pay attention to lessons.
These six tips will help you raise kids who love to learn.
1. Get the Attachment Right
Really strive for a secure attachment with your child, from birth on. What does this have to do with learning? More than you would think — securely attached children are scientifically shown to have better academic scores. The idea is, children are free to learn when they’re not anxious about whether their parent or teacher or peers are angry or pleased with them.
A securely attached child is not only happier and more confident, but also free to be themselves. This includes letting that curious nature run free.
2. Don’t Dumb Down Your Vocabulary
Stop the baby talk. Okay, I suppose a little baby talk when your child is a baby is fine to do. But my point is, don’t hold back on using big words. Even toddlers will quickly pick up on what “undulating” or “practical” means if you use the words naturally in conversation. Those big words expand their own vocabularies and understanding, putting them at an advantage in terms of learning new material.
3. Read Big Books
Children’s picture books are certainly good to read to your baby and young child, but mix them in with books that are developmentally above their age. You can read aloud from your own chapter books. You can also clue in on your child’s budding interests and gift them with an encyclopedia-type book or magazine on that topic.
My oldest daughter likes insects, my younger daughter loves animals of all kinds, and my son likes birds, so I purchased each of them — as toddlers — books more fitting for older children on these topics with all the big vocabulary included, but also plenty of pictures to keep them engaged. Soon after, they were each spouting their burgeoning knowledge on their interests of choice.
This early introduction to studying and absorbing material translates well to other subjects in school.
4. Expose to a Variety of Experiences
The more learning opportunities they encounter, the broader your children’s interests can become. Where there is interest, there is curiosity and learning.
Many activities are free for children, but consider planning visits to not only children’s museums and zoos, but also concerts, nature hikes, cemetery history tours, storytelling festivals, science days, jewelry-making classes, and chess tournaments.
A wide variety of experiences makes for a well-rounded learner, and you may just discover a new interest of your own.
5. Turn Off the Cartoons, and Turn On the History Channel
If you’re like me, you like to watch a little television. It’s a nice way to relax at the end of the day. But try to be mindful of what your child is picking up from the tube. Some cartoons, like many on public TV, can be educational.
But just because your child is a kid doesn’t mean he or she won’t enjoy a non-animated television show, even one with serious topics. Consider turning on a show from a science channel, such as nature or ancient history programming. DVDs on these topics are helpful, too, to avoid the commercial breaks and have a definite end to TV time.
6. Model a Love of Learning
Arouse the curious child within yourself. Reawaken the learner inside.
Get into the dirt with your child, hunting for earthworms and then try to make your own earthworm farm. Make an igloo out of empty milk jugs and then crawl inside to read to your child about Eskimos. Make a light bulb burn bright out of lemons, zinc wire, and forks in your kitchen. Write poetry about Spring.
Ask “why” about anything, and then Google the answer. Resolve to learn a new hobby, or simply something new everyday, and bring your kid along for the ride. Children learn what we model, and your own love of learning will rub off.