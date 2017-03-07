How To ‘Recover and Move Forward’ After Childbirth: Part 3

In this final post to our three-part series on pregnancy health, I talk about how you can help your body recover after childbirth.
Your body has been through a wild ride: You’ve created, grown, and birthed an entire human (or more than one)! Now your body is in ‘recover and move forward’ mode.
First and foremost in this postpartum stage, let’s start with self-love. Banish the idea that you are trying to ‘get your body back.’ You have your body, and it has just done some amazing, miraculous things for you. Your body has changed as a result, and it is a different body now – but it is yours. Please love and respect your relationship with it, and treat it well.
Make this stage of self-care about self-respect and health. Do not try to pretend that your body should look like the body of someone who has not grown and birthed a human. Let’s leave that malarkey to the mainstream media and celebrities.
Nutrition
Your body looks different now – probably less firm, a bit rounder. For this reason, it can be easy to focus on the idea of losing weight, which is what you might have done if you saw these changes pre-pregnancy.
“You might be tempted to focus on fat and weight loss following childbirth. However, that’s a bit premature,” says Allison Martineau, founder of Sweetpea Nutrition. “The focus should be on foods that aid in physical recovery and that enhance mood, sleep and energy levels.”
Leave the weight loss until you are well-slept and less overwhelmed by the other changes in your life.
In the early postpartum, focus on the following:
Nutrient dense foods will give you the biggest nutritional bang for your buck. Aim to eat food in their natural state without added salt, sugar, processed oils, and fillers. Any whole food is going to be nutrient dense, however some powerhouse foods include things like leafy greens, berries, fish, eggs, legumes, bone broths and unsalted nuts/seeds.
Eating enough calories and adequate hydration: Physical healing is energy intensive, and if you are also breastfeeding that pulls several hundred calories per day as well. You don’t need to count calories – eat when you’re hungry and don’t eat when you’re not. Healthy snacking is fine – and often more manageable than full meals throughout a day with a newborn. Have lots of healthy, quick snacks on hand.
Protein is extremely important for wound healing/tissue repair. Good sources of protein include:
- wild-caught low mercury fish, such as salmon, tilapia, shrimp, tuna, catfish
- eggs – if you hard boil them in advance, they’re an easy snack on-the-go. Smoothies with hemp seeds or yogurt are also a great, portable treat.
Good quality fats are also imperative in the postnatal diet. These not only provide energy for physical recovery, but also aid in absorption of fat soluble nutrients and may play a role in decreasing the prevalence of postpartum depression. Good sources include fish, avocados, nuts and seeds, and coconut/olive oil.
Foods rich in iron are a good idea because blood loss during childbirth can lead to low iron levels and low energy. Fuel up on leafy greens, lentils and beans, or red meat. Vitamin C helps with iron absorption so eat it with things like tomatoes, citrus, and bell peppers.
Complex carbs are also important. Their high fiber content helps move things along, which is especially welcome if you’ve suffered with constipation or hemorrhoids during or after pregnancy. If you’re upping your fiber intake, make sure you increase your water too. Complex carbs also help with energy levels.
Try oats, quinoa, whole grain pastas and breads. Another nice perk of complex carbs is that they may also help you get a better sleep, especially if you eat them with some protein that has the amino acid tryptophan.
Tryptophan is most commonly known as the reason for the post-turkey nap, but can also be found in eggs, chicken, and nuts. Tryptophan/carbohydrate combos that you can eat before going to bed could include things like whole grain toast and peanut butter or a hard boiled egg and a few whole grain crackers.
Fitness
Just as your nutrition focus should not be on reducing fat, nor should your fitness routine postpartum. “Trying to balance the demands of a new baby while upholding the idea that you can have your ‘body back’ within three months is a recipe for disaster,” says Natasha Marchand, co-owner of Baby and Me Fitness.
“It takes most bodies a year or more to feel ‘normal’ again, and it may always feel different. Give yourself some slack, get slowly back into your workout rhythm after you have had time to heal and establish a routine with baby. There are so many unrealistic expectations placed on new moms, try not to buy into the hype that we can do everything and do it all well.”
Your postpartum body is in heal and recover mode. “Our body naturally wants to heal after birth,” says Marchand. “It is often us that gets in the way by trying to do too much too soon.”
Remember this and don’t go overboard, especially in the early postpartum days. Your ligaments and joints are still much less stable than before pregnancy so take it easy. High impact exercise and quick direction changes can lead to injury more easily than before.
Postpartum women are often obsessed with ‘mummy tummy’ and go to town with crunches, putting pressure on the core and interfering with the healing process.
Instead, there are some really simple things you can do early on, like core breath and belly binding.
Do:
- Bring your baby to work out. There are so many classes out there that you can do with your baby, plus babies make a very good (and free) weight.
- Pay attention to parts of your body that get strained as a new parent: your neck, chest, and back. If you spend hours a day hunched over feeding your baby, take time during your workouts to stretch your chest and strengthen your back.
- Make sure your body is ready before jumping into a workout routine. “So many women get the ‘go ahead’ to workout at 6 weeks without ever checking on the health of the abdominals or pelvic, both of which may not be ready to get back into a workout routine,” says Marchand. Consider visiting a pelvic floor therapist for a proper assessment. Having a strong core will ensure both that you have balance in the body but also that you avoid problems later in life, such as organ prolapse or incontinence.
- Ease into it. Start with taking walks with your baby and other moms (this is great for your mood, too), swimming, and gentle exercise. Yoga and low-impact aerobics are great as well, especially if they are specifically designed for the postpartum.