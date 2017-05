Mother’s Day is not always celebrated with a bouquet of flowers and breakfast in bed. For many, Mother’s Day stings. You most likely know a mother whose mom or baby have passed.

The first Mother’s Day after my first son was born, I got several cards reminding me that I was, ‘still a mother.’ I never doubted I was, honestly, until I got those cards. My son died the day after he was born, but he was full-term and beautiful, and there was tons of ‘proof’ that he’d lived. Why wouldn’t I be a mother?

And then it hit me. No matter how one feels in her heart, society around doesn’t always agree. If you don’t have the baby with you? Not really a mother. Well, you are, but you aren’t — or so people think.

Often, Mother’s Day comes with commercials and ceremonies honoring the sacred bond between mother and child, but for many women, Mother’s Day is celebrated very differently, or not at all. It’s easy for us to get caught up in our own lives and worlds, but we also need to remember that motherhood, and Mother’s Day is very different for so many women.

We can support these women with simple, gentle gestures.

If you know a mother who has lost a child or children, celebrate her motherhood. Validate it with a thoughtful card letting her know you are thinking of her, and remembering her child. This includes children who may have been part of adoptions that did not come to fruition.

One of the sweetest cards I’ve ever received was several years ago, after I had been told that an adoptive mom had changed her mind. My friend wrote a card that basically said, “Motherhood is in your heart and you wear it all over your face. I’m sorry for your loss.” That validated the grief I had just as much as the cards saying the same when I lost my son.

If you know a woman who is missing her mother on Mother’s Day, offer to spend some time with her, and ask if she’d like to talk about her mom. Ask if she has pictures she’d like to share, or even videos that maybe she’s wanted to watch but not necessarily alone.

My mom died 14 years ago, and it’s still weird to not be able to pick up the phone and tell her about my day. I am so thankful for friends who allow me to share my memories of her. It helps me feel close to her, even though she’s gone.

If you know a woman who is estranged from her mother, remember that Mother’s Day is hard for so many different reasons. Mother’s Day may be a trigger of the difficulties that she and her mother face or faced, and may bring up memories that hurt her heart all over again. Be gentle, and ask if there is anything she’d like to do to take her mind off the day and memories. She may just wish for a diversion until the day is over.

Consequently, remember that some mothers who are estranged from their children are so through no choice of their own, and Mother’s Day is a lonely and isolating day. Again, honor their motherhood. Again, a gesture as simple as flowers or a card can go a long way when one is feeling all alone.