How to Stay Healthy During Pregnancy: Part 2

In this second post to our three-part series on pregnancy health, I break down the best fitness and nutrition tips for your body during pregnancy.
Gone are the days when pregnancy was considered a state of weakness and fragility. We now know it to be a state of health, and there are many benefits to exercising and eating right during pregnancy.
You’ll be maintaining your cardiovascular fitness, as well as your respiratory and musculoskeletal status. You’ll be keeping your weight within a healthy range, and nourishing your body to help your baby develop. You’ll be upping your endurance and stamina, as well as your state of emotional and mental wellbeing.
The goal of exercise during pregnancy is to maintain or slightly improve your fitness level. In other words, pregnancy is not the time to pick up a vigorous and/or new exercise routine.
If you have a normal, healthy pregnancy and your caregiver’s go-ahead, most of the same exercise rules apply as they would at any other healthy time in your life: listen to your body and exercise smart. For the most part, you can follow the same workout routine that you were on before pregnancy, but drop the contact sports.
Fitness Tips:
- Aim for 30 minutes or more of moderate exercise on most or all days. Warm and cool down for at least five minutes.
- Be careful not to overstretch. You’ll find that you’re a bit bendier than usual – the hormones of pregnancy can make your ligaments looser in preparation for birth. However, this also makes you more vulnerable to injury.
- Low impact activities are best: swimming, walking, low-impact aerobics, modified pilates and yoga, and cycling are all great options. Strength training is also fine, but make sure you’re using proper technique. Decrease weights and repetitions as your pregnancy progresses.
- Consider skipping the competitive sports as they might lead you to overexertion.
- Do not exercise to the point of fatigue or breathlessness. Use the talk test: you should be able to carry on a conversation while exercising.
- The multitude of changes in your body will affect what you can and cannot do. Follow your body’s cues – if you’re out of breath, take it easy and give your body a chance to recover.
Nutrition tips:
- Enjoy a varied diet. This is easier than you think, and ensures that you’re getting the full gamut of nutrients that your body needs to keep both you and your baby healthy.
- Eat smaller, more frequent meals – perhaps every one and a half hours instead of every three, for example. This will help manage nausea and keep your energy level more consistent.
- Keep a snack stash with you at all times so that you don’t ever feel famished and, consequently, make poor food choices. Hits of protein, like a handful of nuts, are great.
- When you can, eat food made with whole food ingredients. In other words, instead of frozen, processed, or fast food, eat meals that are put together with ingredients from the supermarket.
- Eat when your body tells you to instead of following the clock. If you’re hungry at 10 a.m., eat. If you’re not hungry at noon, that’s ok.
- The occasional treat is okay. It’s fine to indulge every now and then as long as your overall nutrition habits are good.
- Don’t worry about the scale! In fact, ignore it altogether.
First Trimester
Depending on your fitness level and how you feel during your pregnancy, you may have to modify your workout during each trimester. Many women will find they need a break from working out during the first trimester as nausea and fatigue are at their peak during this time.
It is perfectly okay to take this break and get back into your routine during the second trimester. If you have not had an active lifestyle before pregnancy, you may want to wait until the second trimester to start adding exercise slowly into your lifestyle.
And what about that blasted nausea? Not only are you likely facing new food intolerances but it can also be hard to keep anything down. Still, an empty stomach makes nausea worse so try having a small bit of protein every few hours.
“Protein rich foods, especially when eaten early in the day, can help with morning sickness,” says Allison Martineau, nutritionist and founder of Sweetpea Nutrition, which helps families with nutrition plans on the path to and through pregnancy and parenthood. “Some good sources include lentils and legumes, eggs or chicken.” You can also try a handful of nuts, some Greek yogurt,
Folate (folic acid) is another key nutrient in those first weeks of pregnancy. It’s responsible for helping your baby’s spinal cord form properly. Much of this fetal development happens in the very early days before you’ll even be able to confirm your pregnancy. This is why it’s so important to make sure you’re getting enough if there’s even a chance you could become pregnant.
Some good sources of folate include leafy greens, lentils or citrus. The added bonus of citrus is the sourness. “It’s a flavor many women find palatable when dealing with nausea,” explains Martineau.
Second Trimester
This is the golden trimester of pregnancy. You’re often past the initial fatigue and nausea but not yet so big that you’re uncomfortable and have trouble moving around. While you may be enjoying this exciting renewal of energy, you still need to exercise smart. Your center of gravity has shifted which means that your sense of balance will be different and there is additional pressure on your lower back.
“You will want to work on core strengthening exercises to stay strong, but you will want to stay away from crunches as they can put too much pressure on your abdominals and pelvic floor,” advises Marchand. “The good news is, any movement can become a core exercise if you add in a core breath.”
Food-wise, focus on calcium, magnesium and vitamin D rich foods for bone health. Your growing baby will take much of what it needs from you (the little parasite) so, in reality, it’s your bone health that’s at stake. Good sources of magnesium include beans and lentils, dark chocolate (yessss) and nuts and seeds (pumpkin seeds are particularly high).
Magnesium will also help prevent painful nighttime leg cramps that are common in pregnancy. Get your calcium with almonds, dairy, and chia or sesame seeds. Lastly, consider taking a vitamin D supplement, especially during the winter month.
Third trimester
Home stretch! As your body grows, the demands of this new weight can take their toll. It’s becoming harder to move the way you’re used to. You’re discovering new aches and paints in your back, your pelvis, and your joints. By this time in your pregnancy, your baby has done most of its developing and is now working on fine tuning for life on the outside and gaining weight, especially in the last few weeks.
Where exercise is concerned, slow it down. You’ll find you have to eliminate some things and that’s just fine. Remember, regular moderate exercise is the ticket.
“Personally, I believe there is no better exercise than swimming or aquafit, especially in the third trimester,” says Marchand. “The weightlessness allows the uterus to lift, taking pressure of your pelvis and your back. It also allows for blood flow, relieving swelling and many other types of discomfort.”
Make sure your diet includes lots of healthy fats. Healthy fats, especially the type found in fatty fish, DHA, help build your baby’s brain. Salmon, walnuts and flaxseed are also good sources of DHA fatty acids. Avocadoes (mmm, guacamole), olives, and coconut oil are some other great healthy fats.
In the ‘joyless side effects of pregnancy’ category – constipation and hemorrhoids can rear (ahem) their heads in the third trimester. This is why getting plenty of fiber and lots of water is so important. Eat lots of fruit, vegetables, and whole grains.
In the final post to our three-part series, we’ll explore the best nutrition and fitness tips for you during the postpartum period. If you haven’t read part 1, click here.