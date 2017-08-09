How to Survive 1st Trimester Exhaustion with Other Children

The first trimester brings sickness, total exhaustion, food aversions that make life harder. The first trimester brings morning sickness, total exhaustion, food aversions and other symptoms that make life harder. You have to be creative to survive if you have other kids.

Each of my pregnancies brought similar and different symptoms. While I hugged the toilet with my daughter, I just rode waves of nausea for weeks with my boys. No matter the pregnancy, exhaustion is a constant through the first trimester for me.

It wasn’t a huge issue when I was pregnant with my first child. Naps could happen at any time. I wasn’t responsible for other little lives. Now, I am. Along the way, I’ve learned a few ways to survive first-trimester exhaustion with other children at home.

1. Go to Bed Earlier

I love my alone time at night. It is typically when I get the most work done. During the first trimester, I have to let go of that precious time and go to bed earlier. That can be hard for a night owl!

It’s so important to remember that your body is working overtime right now. Your baby is multiplying at an insane rate. You need that rest. I promise; you’ll catch up with your favorite shows in a few weeks. The laundry will still be there!

2. Prioritize and Delegate

Delegating is one of my favorite things to do. If someone else can do it, let them! It is a great time to let your older kids have some responsibility. My five year old thinks that cleaning the bathroom sink is the best chore. I let him clean it every day!

During the first trimester, some things may not happen as you want. If you don’t have the energy to sweep out the couch, it will wait for another day. Make a list of priorities. You need to keep the kitchen and bathroom clean. You might want to vacuum every few days; kids and animals make messes. It is a good idea to keep the kids fed as well!

3. Keep Easy Snacks on Hand

My kids seem to eat all the time. During the first trimester, I keep some easy snacks on hand. Granola bars, yogurt tubes, individual bags of pretzels, fruit cups, applesauce pouches and peanut butter crackers are great choices for your kids. Keep them in a basket or drawer that is easily accessed.

4. Nap if You Can

By 2 or 3 p.m. I feel exhausted, even if I slept ten hours the previous night. Depending on the ages of your kids, you may be able to get away with a nap. A short nap is better than no nap!

5. Keep up Your Iron

I am borderline anemic, and I have to be cautious during pregnancy. My levels always dip down lower. Low iron makes you feel even more tired (you don’t need that). Take an iron supplement and eat foods that are rich in iron, like leafy greens.

What tips do you have for surviving first-trimester exhaustion with other kids?


