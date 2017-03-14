India Passes Historic Maternity Bill

A new law passed by the Indian Parliament takes a huge leap forward in an effort to improve maternal and child health, and keep women in the workforce.
Indian mothers are excited about a historic new maternity bill that will more than double their maternity leave, while also allowing moms to work from home after they’ve had a baby. The law will also require organizations with more than 50 employers to provide creche facilities (onsite child-care) for mothers and guarantees at least four daily visits to the creche facility to feed her child and check in on her.
In an effort to boost a declining female workforce, Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Women and Children, said that the bill is a step to put India at the top of the countries in the world that care for new moms in such a manner.
The leave bill increases fully paid leave from 12 weeks to 26 (half a year!) and provides adoptive mothers 12 weeks paid leave as well as creating work from home options for nursing mothers. With the extra time to care for themselves and their children, Menka says the overall health and welfare of both baby and mother will improve.
India’s rates of child malnutrition are high, though only a little over half of India’s mothers exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of the child’s life. This is low in comparison to neighboring countries, like Nepal and Sri Lanka, where those breastfeeding rates are 70 and 76 percent, respectively.
According to UN Women, 47 percent of women are globally working in the formal economy, while only 22 percent of Indian women do so. Maneka hopes that extending the maternity leave will entice women to return back to work once they’ve had their baby, and help increase the gender gap in the workforce. Maneka believes that the reluctance women have to return to work is because they don’t feel they have adequate time for their newborns.
Executive Director of Population Foundation of India Poonam Muttreja says that women should not have to choose between motherhood or keeping their job, and he believes the Maternity Bill will help women feel more empowered.
The law, which is due to be effective after the formality of presidential assent, now puts India among some of the cream of the crop countries when it comes to generous amounts of maternity leave. Canada allows women 50 weeks of paid maternity leave, while Norway gives mothers 46 weeks.
Some are concerned about the fact that the law benefits women in the formal sector, as 90 percent of India’s female workforce is in the unorganized sector. This majority group will still remain at risk of labor exploitation and dwindling numbers.
Still, it’s a step in the right direction for mothers in India and a model for countries everywhere, and we applaud the efforts.
