Huggies Creates a Nappy for Your Preemie

If you’re a parent with an extra tiny baby, you know how difficult it may be to find the right diaper. For your peace of mind and your baby’s well being, Huggies just introduced the cutest little nappies.
The Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers are designed to fit newborns that weigh less than two pounds. Eleonora Daireaux, Vice President of Huggies North America, said: “After hearing of the need for a diaper that meets the special requirements of these babies, our expert teams in skin science, research, product safety and manufacturing were inspired.”
Huggies consulted neonatal therapists and NICU nurses to create a diaper with a soft liner and gentle leg gatherings, preventing leaks without irritating your baby’s developing skin. The narrow pad and specially-sized fasteners provide a flexible fit for the tiniest of preemies.
Every diaper is inspected by hand before it is individually folded and hand-packed. The diapers made their first debut in the NICU on February 1.