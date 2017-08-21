Hydrosols for Babies: Safer Than Essential Oils

Essential oils are all the rage right now, but their safety for children is questionable. Hydrosols are safe for kids, and serve a variety of purposes.
Chances are you’ve never heard of hydrosols, but they are a great asset in your medicinal cabinet. During the distillation process that creates essential oils, hydrosols are produced as well. Hydrosols contain the water-soluble chemical constituents of plant matter. The process creates more fragranced water than essential oils.
Hydrosols vs. Essential Oils
So, both hydrosols and essential oils develop at the same time. However, there are some key differences to understand. Their chemical makeup and how you use them are different. One major difference is that there are a lot of safety considerations when using essential oils. Plenty of them are not safe for children and pregnant mothers. Some essential oils are unsafe if you are on blood thinners or other medications as well.
Another major difference is that hydrosols don’t require dilution before using topically. Of course, you can also pick to dilute for use with kids. That is your choice but not necessary, unless you opt for peppermint or eucalyptus.
Safety Concerns with Hydrosols
Just like all medicinal items, hydrosols do have safety concerns. Some should be avoided if you are pregnant, such as cypress, juniper berry, and rosemary. Those with cancer should avoid consuming any bay laurel or bay leaf. Also, kids under two years old should avoid sweet gale.
There are a few others to note if you plan to use them regularly. However, as you can tell, the list of safety concerns is rather small in comparison to essential oils.
When You Should Use Hydrosols
There are some circumstances when it’s a better idea to use hydrosols as your first choice.
- Pets
- Children
- Undiluted topical use
- Linen spray
Hydrosols are a versatile product that you will end up loving! Chances are you will come up with ways to use hydrosols in your own home. One of my favorite ways to use them is as linen sprays and facial toner. You can also replace the water in lotion recipes.
For kids, I like to add a few tablespoons to their bath water. It is a great way to tap into those medicinal benefits without using essential oils. For example, add some lavender hydrosol to their bath water before bedtime. Chamomile is another versatile choice; it is great for sicknesses as well.
You can also use hydrosols internally. They do have higher levels of substances than an herbal tea, but you can reap all of the therapeutic benefits by consuming them. Many people love them to soothe digestive issues like diarrhea and constipation. Three tablespoons are the maximum recommendation.
Have you ever used hydrosols? We would love to hear about your experience!