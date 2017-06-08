I Love My Kids One At a Time

In multi-kid families, sometimes there’s nothing better than spending one-on-one time.
In my house of three – my two kids and I – a lot of time is spent as a close-knit group. We spend so much time laughing that often no one outside our family understands why. Most nights, my kids ask to sleep with me, dragging a mattress beside my bed, so that all of our hearts can beat together in the same room in an otherwise empty house. I love this threesome closeness so much.
As children of divorced parents, my kids are each other’s constant, sharing the same daily routines at school and in their two homes. They look out for each other, and will always have each other’s backs. They also drive each other bananas, knowing how to use a single look, a single word, or a single pesky move that, with laser-like precision, can send the other to the brink and beyond.
I spend a good portion of time playing referee – sometimes for actual physical battles, but more often for emotional damage and hurtful verbal barbs. I spend another chunk of time playing mediator and negotiator when neither of them is willing to give an inch when it comes to picking what to have for dinner, what movie to watch, or what game to play.
With all of this personality-balancing, sometimes I feel like neither kid is getting the best of me — that my only relationship with them is of enforcer and provider of food. I want more than that from our relationships, though. I want to build something that will last beyond the time they need an adult in their lives, a relationship between me an each of them individually, as people. I want to know them on a deep level, a level that is only possible to attain with one-on-one time. I can’t imagine trying to build any kind of relationship with someone while a third person is always present. I don’t want to make my kids the exception.
When my ex and I first separated, we agreed we didn’t want our broken history to interfere with our kids’ health and happiness. We met with a counselor who helped us sort things out with this goal. Of the many wise words she passed on to us, one of my favorite suggestions was that each of us – my ex and myself – split the kids up now and then and spend one-on-one time with each kid. It was advice given to us as a divorcing couple, but it’s such a great idea for any multi-kid family.
It’s one of my favorite things, spending time with one of my kids. It feels so special to both of us, like such a treat. We’ve nicknamed our one-on-one time. When I spend an evening with my daughter, it’s ‘girls’ night.’ My boy and I weren’t sure what to call our together time so we came up with ‘som’ time, a hybrid of ‘mom’ and ‘son.’
It’s our chance to really enjoy each other, unhindered, and to learn about each other as a person and not as a member of our family. We don’t necessarily plan anything special – we eat a meal together, talk about our days without interruption, watch a movie and snuggle.
The absence of the other child creates so much more space in our one-on-one relationship. We have real, full, conversations about school, the news, our opinions. The child I’m with literally gets twice the snuggle time at night and then the next morning. Getting ready for school is so much less of a rodeo – calm, light, relaxed even. Spending time with one of my kids is completely invigorating for both of us. There’s a sense of lightness and of decadence.
We don’t have to negotiate who gets to sit beside me on the couch, or who gets to pick the movie. The kid I’m with gets excited about making choices and doing things that they can’t when their sibling is around – picking the food, activity, book, or a show the other one hates. When I’m with one of my children, we do things we’d never do if we were all together.
My son loves to cook and bake, so he decides what we’ll prepare, dons his personalized chef’s hat and apron (it slays me every single time), and we chat away in the kitchen. He wanted his own garden this year, so we dropped my daughter off at at a friend’s and went to the garden center where and he picked out an oversized container, vegetables, and the flowers he liked best.
My daughter soaks up different things when we’re alone. “What can we eat that we can’t eat when he’s here?,” my daughter asks. “Sushi! Let’s get sushi! And watch a movie with scary music.”
And so we do, and it feels exciting and new. The simple things become magical.