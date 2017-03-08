In Honor of International Women’s Day, A Letter to My Mother

This International Women’s Day, I celebrate my mother. Long stolen by breast cancer, I wish I could tell her how thankful I am for how she shaped my life.

Dear Mom,

Today is International Women’s Day, a day celebrating the achievements of women all over this world.

I know you often didn’t feel like you achieved much, but oh, I would give anything to hug you and tell you what your accomplishments have done in this world! You were born into extreme poverty, lived a childhood of uncertainty and insecurity, and survived only through public assistance, Grandma’s strength and commitment to the Grace of God.

Even though you dropped out of high school, I vividly remember you getting your GED and showing me how important an education was. Considering you never even finished high school, starting your own successful business nearly fifty years ago was quite an accomplishment!

You lived your convictions, evident when you got pregnant with me and had to choose between a comfortable life with him or an uncertain one with me, and you chose me. ME! Looking nothing like you, I grew up always wondering just where I fit in, but one thing I always knew, you chose me, and I am eternally grateful.

You showed me what ultimate strength was, like when you lost your baby, my sweet sister. I didn’t know that 30 years later, I would experience the loss of my own first-born son. Not having you with me to go through it, I remembered how you managed to survive in a time where child-loss ‘protocol’ dictated you act like she was never born. Remembering your strength gave me the strength to grieve without shame myself.

You raised me to be independent; never needing to rely on anyone or anything because you instilled in me that I was capable of doing just about whatever I set my mind to do. You taught me how to voice my opinion, stand behind it, and be proud of it, even if it was an unpopular one, and even if I stood alone.

There’s a trending hashtag today #ShePersisted, and I sort of giggle when I see it, because even though you’ve been long gone, if there was ever a hashtag that screamed, “Jane Pearl Danette Gosnell Mullins,” it is that.

You persisted through poverty, through bullying, through isolation, through abandonment, through heartache, through disease, through loss — persistence is now woven into the very DNA of who I am.

Today, I celebrate you, and women all over the world just like you — amazing, strong, tender, loving and unstoppable.

With all my love,

Lori Kay