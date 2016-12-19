In support of rough and tumble play

Rough-and-tumble play helps shape many physical, social, emotional, and cognitive behaviors in children. Here’s how to nurture healthy and balanced rough and tumble play.
As I am writing this post on my laptop at my kitchen table, my three boys (ages 5, 7, and 9) are in our upstairs loft wrestling. Right now I am hearing a lot of clomping around, thumping of feet and arms, punctuated by an occasional scream and the sound of my upstairs furniture shifting out of place….loud and happy wrestling sounds.
As a kindergarten teacher and mama of four kids, my tolerance for this type of roughhousing (and noise) in my home may be a bit higher than the average parent, but it is grounded in my understanding of the value that this type of play has to my boys’ healthy growth and development.
Technically speaking, my boys are engaging in rough-and-tumble play.
This fundamental form of play has been defined as physically vigorous behaviors, such as chase and play fighting that are accompanied by positive feelings between the players. This type of play is good for kids and has many research-proven benefits. According to The Play and Playground Encyclopedia,
Rough-and-tumble play often requires intense physical exertion that aids cardiovascular health as well as developing motor skills and muscles as they play in chase games or wrestle with one another. These activities especially give boys the opportunity to address their need for power and to physically touch each other while playing. In the spirit of play, children work hard to demonstrate their ability to be competent through rough and tumble play. They may be playing King of the Mountain, pretending to be superheroes, or engaging in mock karate. In time, rough and tumble games expand into more sophisticated games like organized sports, continuing the need to be physically active as they move into adolescence.
Rough-and-tumble play helps shape many physical, social, emotional, and cognitive behaviors in children. These type of play experiences can help children learn self-control, compassion, boundaries, and about their own abilities compared to other children.
Nurturing Healthy and Balanced Rough and Tumble Play
Know the difference between rough play and aggressive behavior: Be prepared to intervene if necessary, teach and model appropriate rough-and-tumble play behavior. In an article published by Psychology Today Eileen Kennedy-Moore Ph.D. notes, that,
In rough play, kids are smiling and having a good time; in real fights they’re angry or crying. In rough play, kids take turns “attacking” and being “attacked” and they’re careful not to push or hit too hard. In real fights, the kids are trying to hurt each other. Rough play often involves a whole group of kids, and they continue playing together happily afterwards. Real fights usually involve only two kids, and they don’t want to be together afterwards.
Set Appropriate Boundaries: In our family, wrestling (along with any ball throwing games and nerf guns) are limited to kids’ bedrooms, our upstairs play loft, or outdoors. This gives our children opportunity and an outlet for these types of play, while maintaining the integrity of our living room furniture. Kids need to understand and abide by established boundaries so they develop self-control. They need to know when and where is appropriate for certain behaviors and actions and they need to know when to stop. This takes practice, rough and tumble play is very appropriate for giving children opportunity to develop these life skills.
Get Involved: A typical female’s reaction when they see kids wrestling is often one of resistance or alarm, I know that I have often tried to intervene when my boys have been piled on top of each other with the comments like: “Stop that! Someone is going to get hurt!” My husband, on the other hand, would be much more tempted to jump in on the action. This is not only typical, but healthy.
When dads (and moms too!) get involved roughhousing with young children it helps guide and teach this type of play. Rough and tumble play can help parents build a deeper connection with their child while giving the child positive physical connection that helps the child feel both loved and connected. Research presented by Dr. Richard Fletcher from University of Newcastle (Australia) found that rough and tumble play can provide a real-world opportunity for a child to observe and practice important social skills such as recognizing emotions, suppressing impulse and aggression, and sustaining reciprocal play.
When it comes to rough and tumble play, there will be associated bumps, bruises and even tears, but know there is value to the experience.
Image credit: S.H.