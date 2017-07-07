Infusions to Actually Get You to Drink 8 Glasses of Water a Day

Staying hydrated is one of the best things we can do for our bodies, but drinking eight or more glasses a day can be challenging. These easy-to make infusions will get your family excited about drinking water.
Not all water is created equal. While taste buds may love fruit juices and soda, these beverages often fail to adequately hydrate. Additionally, they may contribute to cavities and weight gain. Why not try replacing these drinks with infused waters?
These easy-to-make drinks offer several important benefits:
- Significantly less calories
- No added sugars
- No artificial colors
- Visually appealing
- Vital nutrients
We often “eat” with our eyes first — if it looks appealing, we’re more likely to give it a try. Why not make water more enticing by adding brightly colored fruits and veggies? Adding some of your favorites will also increase the nutritional content. All you really need is a good sized pitcher; our home usually has two — one on the counter and one in the fridge.
Accessibility is key; everyone is more likely to drink the infused water if it’s out and ready.
While there are hundreds of infusion combinations out there, here are five go-to additions and their specific benefits to the body:
1. Lemon
This tangy fruit not only acts as a detoxifier, but also assists in alkalizing the body. It additionally works to reduce fats in the intestinal tract as well as provide Vitamin C, which works as a powerful antioxidant in the body.
2. Berries
This summer bounty abounds in a variety of antioxidants that bolster the immune system and support nearly every system in the body. As antioxidants, berries offer agents that combat free radicals throughout the body; it’s best to use a variety of berries to gain their full benefits.
3. Mint
The mint family offers a variety of flavors, ranging from lemon to peppermint to chocolate to ginger. These tiny leaves really pack a punch when it comes to flavor. Mint encourages alertness as well as assists the body with digestive issues.
4. Basil
Like mint, basil offers a wide range of varietals including licorice, cinnamon, Thai, and sweet. Grow several and experiment to find your favorites! Basil offers antioxidants, Vitamin K, and magnesium.
5. Cucumbers
While these summer favorites are excellent sources of hydration, being 90% water themselves, they also offer anti-inflammatory agents to the body. Additionally, they contain important nutrients including potassium and Vitamin K.
With the rise of infusion popularity, infusion pitchers and water bottles can be purchased pretty much anywhere. However, regular pitchers work just fine, and are easier to clean. The following recipes are for a regular-sized pitcher, and can be modified to suit your tastes. Enjoy!
Refreshing Citrus
Ingredients:
Half a lemon
Medium cucumber (skin on)
Optional Herbs: 5 sprigs cilantro or lemon mint
Many spas offer this infusion for its simple, refreshing nature. I like to infuse this combination overnight for maximum flavor. When infusing over six hours, remove the lemon rind to avoid bitterness. It’s helpful to roll the herb springs between your hands to crush the leaves and release the essential oils. Add cilantro for its manganese which detoxifies the body by reducing oxidative stress levels. Remember: mint can be invigorating, so avoid mint infusions close to bedtime.
Purple Delight
Ingredients:
1 medium cucumber
6-10 lavender sprigs
Lavender offers more than a calming scent; this edible flower adds a delicate aroma and taste to this infusion. It’s important to know if the lavender you’ve purchased is food-grade — in other words, it should be raised without pesticides or harmful chemicals.
If purchasing lavender from a nursery or garden center that is not labeled organic or food grade, inquire whether or not the lavender has ever been treated with pesticides. While common herbs such as mints and basils are raised for consumption, lavender isn’t always raised this way as it is often used as a landscape plant. Slice the cucumber thinly, peel on. Infuse at least four hours.
Herbal Delight
Ingredients:
2 cups berries
2 sprigs of rosemary
2 sprigs mint of choice
Let kids choose their berry medley; then, slice berries at least in half to aid the infusion process; larger berries such as strawberries may be quartered. Choose young rosemary rather than older, woodier stalks. Rub the herb between the hands before placing it in the water. Refrigerate at least overnight before enjoying. This infusion packs a strong antioxidant punch, and may be useful in reducing inflammation in the body.
Basil Me Happy
Ingredients:
1 orange
1 cup strawberries
3-5 basil sprigs
Sweet basil pairs best with these sweeter fruits; rub the leaves lightly before placing them in the pitcher. I remove the orange rind as I find it lends a bitter taste; quarter the strawberries and add them into the mix. Refrigerate at least six to eight hours before enjoying. While sweet basil is my preference, Thai basil will lend an additional kick, while purple basil lends attractive color!
Rainbow Water
Ingredients:
Strawberries
Oranges and/or carrots
Lemon and/or lemon cucumbers
Herbs of choice (mint or basil works best)
Blueberries
Purple carrots or grapes
Experiment with the following ingredients to find the combination you like. Our local farmers’ market carries rainbow carrots throughout the season, and we love them! Wash, thinly slice, and add everything to the pitcher. Then add water. Infuse at least four to six hours before enjoying; the longer it infuses, the stronger flavors become.
While some rinds may add bitterness, don’t be afraid to use all parts of the produce in water infusions! During meal prep, I typically have a pitcher or two ready to create delicious infusions from prep leftovers. For example, if I’m making a salad, I’ll take the cucumber middle with seeds and some skins as well as carrot peels and place them in separate pitchers. I’ll add lemon to the water and grated ginger to the carrot water.
Save yourself some money, recycle your peelings (when appropriate) and compost everything when the pitcher’s done! One final money-saving tip: drink half the infusion and add more water. Stretch the flavor, nutrients, and hydration throughout each day!
Do you already enjoy hydrating water infusions? Share some of your favorite combinations in the comments below.