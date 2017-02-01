Inspiring Art: Tree of Life Brelfies

Women are campaigning to normalise breastfeeding by posting these beautiful Tree of Life images on Instagram.
The trend started in December, and is still going strong. If you pull up your Instagram app and type in the hashtag #treeoflife, you will find some stunning images of nursing babies. You may ask yourself: How are all these social media enthusiasts such great artists? Why do they use similar brush strokes and colors?
It turns out, you don’t have to be an artist to be an artist. You can create your own Tree of Life art by downloading the PicsArt app and Tree of Life Sticker Pack. The results are beautiful and so is the message.