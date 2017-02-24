Video: How a Woman’s Body Changes Throughout Pregnancy

Interactive video shows us how the inside of a woman's body changes throughout pregnancy.Created by the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, this interactive video shows us how the inside of a pregnant woman’s body changes to make room for her baby.

Titled Make Room for Baby, the video launched a week ago and has already gone viral. It features dials that you can actually move to jump to different stages of a woman’s pregnancy over a 40-week period.

Whether you want to educate yourself or your child, or be amazed by the female body, the video is worth checking out: Make Room for Baby

