Is ‘After-Sex Sadness’ Affecting Your Relationship?

My husband and I spent the better part of our 15-year marriage struggling to figure out what happens to his mood after we had sex. The night would go great, but for the next few days, he was upset. It turns out this is a mood disorder called Post-Coital Tristesse (PCT) or in simple terms, “after-sex sadness.”
For many years, we tried to just ignore it or avoid it. But over time, his post-sex sadness took a big toll on our relationship. We were becoming more and more like house mates rather than spouses, and both sides had more than enough resentment.
My husband has ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), so his mood tends to get a little wonky after strong emotions. We have learned over time to approach events attached to strong emotions differently. Sometimes, this means cutting out or cutting down on certain activities. It was a bitter pill for me to swallow that sex might actually be a trigger for what was going on. I didn’t want to believe it. Neither did he. We figured, rightly so, that believing the obvious would mean that we’d have to give up sex. And what kind of marriage would that be?
Turns out, post-sex sadness isn’t uncommon at all, and if your marriage is affected, it doesn’t mean that abstinence is your only hope.
Post-Coital Tristesse or Post-Coital Dysphoria isn’t the same as disappointment after a so-so, or even frankly disappointing, sexual experience. It’s a real-life type of depression that happens to susceptible people after orgasm, even after really great sex.
What happens is that orgasm, being the awesome event that it is, spikes the dopamine level in the brain. For someone prone to PCT, the brain has a hard time recovering from the fall of dopamine levels after that spike. The dopamine levels may fall too far, well below the normal baseline, and the result is a mood that also falls below baseline.
Many people with PCT only feel a little down or irritable for a few hours, maybe a day. Certain people, however, such as those with ADHD, because their condition makes them more sensitive to changing levels of dopamine, can feel depressive symptoms for days to even weeks. They can also become addicted to the dopamine rush, leading them to pornography and other sex addictions. Luckily, this wasn’t my experience with my husband, but this is a very real experience for many couples.
This is serious stuff, serious enough to make this wife wonder if sex is worth it. Of course, my husband wouldn’t agree to give up on sex. But I knew that his mood swings puzzled and bothered him as much as it confused me.
Luckily, we didn’t have to give it up. PCT is considerably more manageable just knowing what is going on. No more blame being passed around. No more awkward avoidance of the issue as each of us tries to figure out what to do next. If we want to blame something, we blame PCT — knowing full well that lots of people deal with the same feelings.
It took awhile to figure out our groove, and to be honest, we are still figuring it out. Sex in marriage is already a sensitive area. We have to juggle the usual hurdles to a good night in bed — tiredness at the end of the day, lack of time between work and other commitments, children and their needs, someone angry at the other for something, and the list goes on and on. PCT just gets added onto the pile. But unlike many of these other hurdles, there are some solid tips to dealing with the post-sex blues.
Here are two we’ve found helpful to combat PCT:
- Sex without orgasm: Since orgasm is the trigger in PCT, try sex without orgasm. This doesn’t mean you have to avoid orgasm forever, just mix in more times in bed that don’t lead to the climax. This focusing on the “plateau phase” of sex balances out the dopamine levels, while really boosting oxytocin levels produced through a more intense bonding time. It also gives some variety to your sex life.
- Medication: Considering that depressive tendencies signal that there is an imbalance in the neurological system, it stands to reason that people who really struggle with PCT could benefit greatly from taking medication. I can understand your hesitancy toward this idea, but think of it like treating a gastrointestinal or cardiovascular condition. Sometimes, our body’s organs just needs some help to work properly, and the brain is an organ. A low dose of antidepressants may be just enough to take the edge off that dopamine roller coaster enough to enjoy the after-sex period again. People with ADHD may also get a benefit in the sex department by taking stimulant medication, finding that they can actually focus on the relationship more than the end-goal of a dopamine rush. Talk to your health care provider for more information.