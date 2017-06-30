Is It Fair to Blame A Vegan Diet For Baby’s Death?

Earlier this month, a judge in Belgium convicted a couple after their baby died of malnutrition and dehydration.
When seven-month old Lucas died, his organs were half the normal size and without fat around them. He weighed 9.5 lbs. but the average weight for a baby boy of that age is 17 lbs.
The couple, who runs a health food store, had been feeding him a vegetable milk made of oak, buckwheat, rice, and quinoa for four months. Reports say the mother did not produce enough breast milk, and that the baby refused infant formula.
Related: Should Your Kids Follow Vegetarian or Vegan Diets?
While most news outlets reported that it was an ‘alternative’ diet to blame for the baby’s death, some headlines pointed the finger more specifically at a vegan diet.
Is this media sensationalism or is it true that a vegan diet cannot give a baby what it needs to survive and thrive?
Aviva Allen is a children’s nutritionist and runs the Healthy Moms program and active 11,000 member Facebook group Toronto and Vancouver, Canada. I asked her for her thoughts on this case.
“It’s not the vegan diet that’s the issue,” says Allen. “The issue is that, vegan diet or not, the baby wasn’t being given the right milk – either animal or vegetable. A vegan diet isn’t inherently bad for a baby. It’s that the baby didn’t have the right nutrients it needed at its age. The first several months of a baby’s life is the time when milk – animal or vegetable — is supposed to be the base of all the nutrients a baby needs.”
Related: Raising a Non-Vegan in a Vegan Household
Allen does suggest that clients offer baby’s animal products – meats and dairy – if it meshes with their lifestyle. But, she has worked with clients for whom a vegan diet is important for, say, religious or ethical reasons and helps them to find a way to raise healthy babies.
There are vegan infant formulas, she explains, like soy formula, that are designed specifically to meet a baby’s needs. In other words, the vegan diet is not the issue. It’s about a baby who wasn’t being given the proper nutrients within a vegan diet.
“If a baby isn’t taking to an alternative and isn’t gaining weight or doing well, he or she needs to be taken to a medical doctor,” Allen says.
So, was the judge correct in convicting the parents in the death of their baby? Yes. If their baby was not receiving breast milk or conventional formula, they should have consulted with a medical professional for advice. It could have saved their baby’s life.