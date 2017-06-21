Is This ‘Smart’ Blanket A Smart Idea?

A Dutch startup has raised $200,000 to fund development of a new ‘smart’ blanket designed to help with newborn and premature baby care.
The idea for ‘Hugsy’ started as a student project when a hospital NICU asked a team of industrial engineers at the local university of technology to develop something that would help support its vulnerable patients.
The Hugsy is like a swaddle blanket with a hood. During a snuggle session, a parent’s scent will transfer onto the blanket, and a little recording device will store the parent’s heartbeat in a special module. When the parent isn’t there, the baby is wrapped up in the Hugsy, which then smells and sounds like mom or dad.
It’s based on kangaroo care, which is scientifically proven to benefit newborns and particularly those who are born prematurely. In actual kangaroo care, a baby is held skin-to-skin with its parent’s chest, usually its mother’s, with a blanket covering its back. Evidence has shown that kangaroo care is better than an incubator for keeping a baby’s temperature stable, breastfeeding, growth, and development.
The Hugsy is meant to simulate kangaroo care when the real thing isn’t possible.
Here’s my concern with it: When there is a technology that makes a human’s role less taxing, it is often relied on too much to detrimental effect. This is true even when scientific evidence clearly shows that the technology-dependent methods are not as good.
Take, for example, the practice in most labour and delivery units of attaching monitors to a laboring women’s abdomen to keep an eye on her baby’s heartbeat and on uterine contractions, also now as Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM). The monitors provide a constant read, which can be read on monitors at the nursing station.
The scientific evidence, however, has shown for years that intermittent ausculatation (IA) is safer to use. IA involves listening to the fetal heartrate, either with a fetoscope or handheld electronic ultrasound device, and counting the heartbeats while noting the rate, pattern, and variability. This is usually done right after a contraction for a full minute. Intermittent auscultation should be done every 15 minutes in active labor, and every 2 minutes while pushing.
Yet, despite this being the gold standard of safe care, it is rarely done. Continuous electronic monitoring makes it so much easier to simply put the monitors on and walk away.
See where I’m going with this? If there isn’t technology to rely on, then it won’t be relied on. In theory, there are benefits to the Hugsy, but the reality is it will likely end up being a crutch. Oh, and skin-to-skin also has incredible benefits for mom, too: it helps with milk production, it helps jack up those oxytocin levels, which is great for lowering the risk of postpartum depression, and it helps a mom be more in tune with her baby’s needs, ie: happier, less upset baby which is HUGE for a happier, less upset mom.
The Hugsy cannot replicate the benefits of real skin-to-skin contact. Additionally, a baby who doesn’t have access to his hands is at higher risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).
Right now the Hugsy is being developed for home use but there is a clinical version in the works as well.