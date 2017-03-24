Is Your Child A Picky Eater Or A Resistant Eater?

It’s a rite of passage into toddlerhood — becoming insanely picky about the food you eat, and driving your parents crazy because you can turn on a beloved food in an instant. But, there’s a difference between being a picky eater and resistant eater.
My son was a great sleeper. Still is. (Hallelujah!)
And when I say ‘great sleeper,’ I mean that as a newborn, my lactation consultant told me he was what they call a ‘Content-To-Starve,’ baby. These babies, apparently, don’t really care about food so much, for whatever reason, and I had to go on a pretty intense and round-the-clock feeding schedule for several months before he finally figured out to let me know when he was hungry.
But then? He was fine! He loved exploring foods and would try everything he could — surprising us with his liking towards strong and intense flavors.
Until he started to pass up on food — he didn’t even want to eat the foods he once loved. As he neared and then turned one, I started hearing, “Oh, get used to it! That’s just what toddlers do, and it’ll go on for a long time. But, don’t worry, he won’t just eat chicken nuggets forever.” Ha. He wouldn’t eat them at all. Nor much of anything other than oatmeal, yogurt, cheese bread, cheerios and bacon.
Although I tried to be thankful for the solidarity I had in sister mamas who told me that was just how toddlers were, I couldn’t buy in. His doctor told me he’d never had a child offered food three times a day starve, and so I tried his theory out. When he was about 18 months, I offered him everything under the sun, but his five foods. Sweets, savory, you name it, I bought it and tried it.
He had NONE of it, and after five days of him eating only 2 cups of yogurt and some oatmeal because he refused all else? I’d HAD it. I didn’t care what anyone thought, took him for a ‘feeding evaluation’ with a local (and fabulous) occupational therapist and haven’t looked back.
My child is now an amazing eater, and I won’t lie — sometimes when people comment on what a great eater he is now, I want to remind them of how they made fun of me for taking my child to therapy for something like ‘eating,’ but I just remain quiet and offer thanks.
The reality is that he had sensory food aversion, and turns out NOT all children will eventually ‘eat when hungry.’ More, he wasn’t transferring food from his tongue to his teeth, among several other things. The isolation and embarrassment I felt was the result of other people’s ignorance and condescension, and thickened my skin, but eventually, in a very validating way.
There are many children today who suffer from sensory food aversion, whether alone or comorbidly with other processing or developmental disorders, and it’s important to know when you need to press further for answers for your ‘picky eater.’
Resistant eaters will have very limited acceptance of foods. They often show strong signs of oral defensiveness, and though this is common in picky eaters too, it’s more severe in resistant eaters. While some may joke many kids grow up on chicken nuggets and french fries and turn out fine, the truth of that is those children do in fact eat other things, though not without prodding.
In resistant eaters, most times, there is just no way in hell you’ll get them to eat more than their 2-5 foods, no matter what.
Resistant eaters also are very aware of textures of different foods, and seem like all of a sudden realize that the maple syrup they once loved is too sticky for them to even look at any more. Some may have diet preferences that only come from one food group and some may resist food for what they deem is the slightest imperfection or deviation from how it normally appears, even if it is one of the limited foods they eat.
Resistant eaters may even gag or vomit if they are talked into (or forced) into actually trying a new food. This goes beyond the typical dramatism of a three-year-old who just doesn’t want to eat his carrots. Resistant eaters often have gag reflexes that are sensitive, or oral motor impairments that affect their chewing and gag from foods they are required to chew in order to swallow.
This often brings about judgment from those who are not familiar with true resistant eaters, and causes a lot of anxiety and frustration for both the parent and the child. In fact, it often makes them to want to avoid that food even more.
So, what do you do if you believe your child is a resistant eater?
First, join my club. It’s not huge, but it’s bigger than many think, and the most important thing to know is you (and your child) are not alone. Resistant eating is real, and an extreme aspect of resistant eating is ARFID (Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder), though your child has to be suffering from issues stemming from inadequate nutrition, such as failure to thrive/weight loss/anemia, etc.
Next, ignore the naysayers and well-intended suggestions that imply you are doing something wrong (catering to your child, spoiling your child, not giving her the right combinations of foods, not letting them get ‘truly hungry,’ and so on).
While it does take a village, and there are certainly more picky eaters than there are resistant eaters, if they’ve never been in your shoes, they just don’t know. You’re not doing anything wrong, and your child is still as amazing as the next. Hold your head high, knowing you’re doing what’s best for your child.
Which brings me to the most important thing I did. I sought help. It took a lot of humility — I got ridiculed, laughed at, talked about behind my back and looks like I was insane and a complete whack-job hover mother — and that was just from family alone! But you know what? I know my child. I spent many years learning how children’s brains work and helping parents raise them from the classroom, and I knew my gut was not wrong.
There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to not at least seek outside help. Successful therapy can come in the form of occupational therapy or through a speech language therapist (the approaches vary), and my son is living proof. At four-years-old, after being in feeding therapy for three years, I beamed as he politely asked our server at a restaurant for, “Some grilled salmon with a side of edamame.”
There IS a difference between picky eaters and resistant eaters and there IS help. You are not alone.
