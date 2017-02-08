Japanese Moms Are Wrapping Up Postpartum Pains, Literally!

japanese-moms-wrap-postpartum-pains-upNew Japanese mamas are looking at an unconventional form of stretching to help with postpartum aches and pains.

Otana Maki is the Japanese art of wrapping one’s body in a cloth bag to resemble life in the womb, and it is sweeping Japan. Designed by Japanese midwife Nobuko Watanabe, Otana Maki is the newest way for moms who have just given birth to relieve the aches and pains associated with it. The theory behind this ‘adult wrapping’ is similar to to the theory behind swaddling babies — it mimics womb-like conditions.

Watanabe invented Otana Maki based on another wrapping trend, Ohinamaki, which is the cloth wrapping of babies in womb-like positions, aiding in their development after birth, and giving them the spinal conditioning needed for proper development and walking.

The new moms are wrapped in the cloth and put in positions that contort them as babies in the womb would be, which looks a bit uncomfortable, but the moms say they experience just the opposite — a warm feeling that loosens their joints everywhere.

japanese-moms-wrap-postpartum-pains-upThe sessions are 15-20 minutes and the wrapped mamas are rocked gently over cushions to stretch muscles while feeling embraced much in the way a baby is protected in the womb.

Though some are skeptical, particularly those in the chiropractic profession, the reception Otana Maki seems to get from the new moms is literally ‘warm’. After her 20-minute session was over, one mother said she felt a warm feeling throughout her body, and wished that her husband was able to perform the practice at home.

So, while it may look a little odd, we have to say don’t knock it until you’ve tried wrapped it!

