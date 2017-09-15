Kate Hudson Ignites Mommy War After ‘Lazy’ C-Section Comment

Kate Hudson recently shared that the laziest thing she’d ever done was have a c-section, and she’s set the Internet on fire with responses from women who feel their C-sections were anything but lazy.
I have always thought Kate Hudson was one of the most adorable actresses, entrepreneurs and people in celebrity land. She’s on Cosmo’s October cover, and in the interview, she answered some fun, quick questions that would typically be short and sweet.
Instead, they caused a viral outrage, when her answer to the “Laziest thing I’ve ever done,” was to have a c-section. Now, there’s no room for her to go on as to the reasoning behind her c-section, and perhaps she was a bit ‘too posh to push,’ but for women who had to have c-sections for whatever medically necessary reasons (like me, so that my son and I didn’t die in childbirth — though he did die), it seemed a slap in the face to be called ‘lazy.’
Women responded in hordes, sharing their traumatic stories that included the only reason they were alive was because of c-sections, and wondering just where Hudson got off grouping so many dedicated and committed mothers into a ‘lazy’ category. Even I got all riled up about it because as I said, if not for the emergency section I had, my husband would have lost both his son and his wife that cold November day eight years ago, and I felt absolutely confident in choosing a c-section a year later so that I had no risk whatsoever of uterine issues with a VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean).
The thing is…this is how mommy wars start. Someone reads something in context and generalizes it. The reality is that SHE said the laziest thing SHE’d ever done was have a c-section–not that the laziest thing any woman could have done was have one. In an interview, she openly and honestly admitted that part of her decision to have a section with her twins Ryder and Russell was…well…laziness.
She’d had a hard labor, but mostly was put out because she’d been stalked by paparazzi and just finally told the doctors to have the section and get them delivered. Her acceptance of this as not the optimal situation she’d wanted led her to make a decision she now finds an ‘easy’ way out (though there is NOTHING easy about cesarean recovery). Did she make an insensitive joke? Probably.
If I am fair and open-minded, I can see that she might even regret that she went that route, and that she is not saying all women who have them are lazy or that a section in general is the lazy way out. If I really look past my own explosive initial reactions, I can see that her answer wasn’t really about me or what I did (or others do), but what she did in the name of convenience.
Sadly, though, that’s the problem in mommy wars. We so easily read a few lines here or there in our social media feed and feel like we know the whole story. If anything, this backlash she is getting will hopefully encourage people to look at full pictures, but more, not necessarily read extra into anything.
Do I think her deciding to have a section because she just wanted to be done being pregnant was lazy? Maybe. But that’s not my decision to judge. SHE thinks it was, and she was telling her truth.
In this day and age where random mothers will virtually slash each others’ throats with “shoulds” and “coulds,” I actually believe she may have opened a dialogue for people to understand the very real difference between a medically necessary c-section and convenient one.