Why My Kids Don’t Watch the News, Ever

The world has experienced so much turbulence in the past few weeks. So much so that my heart hurts.

In my news feed I am now seeing a plethora of articles advising ways to talk to children about world events, and methods to help them cope.

My take on this is simple: my kids don’t watch the news. They are in blissful ignorance about the recent tragedies the world has faced. And I intend on keeping that way for as long as I can.

At home we do not watch the news on television. In the car I switch stations so they do not hear updates on the radio. I look on the Web for news after they are in bed. It is really not that hard to keep them sheltered from the grisly details that mainstream media is so eager to share.

I often hear or read the argument that children should be exposed to the harsh realities of life from as young as possible, to best prepare them for adulthood. I fail to understand how children, whose young brains are in a state of development until the early twenties, are able to reason, or understand, or make sense of these ‘harsh realities.’

It is unavoidable that when children reach adulthood they will discover for themselves the full spectrum of human behavior. It is unavoidable that they will hear, or see, disturbing acts that humans can inflict on each other. I don’t just want to prepare my children to cope with the facts of life, I want to raise children that will help make this world a more peaceful place.

I am going to prepare my children for the world of adulthood by giving them a childhood, in the true sense of the word. A childhood that is free from worries and thoughts they are not able to erase from their minds. A childhood that is rich with experiences of nature and imagination. A childhood where they are actively living life rather than being observers or receivers of it. A childhood where my children can grow into young adults secure in their own identity, free as much as possible from influences like mass media and the insidious marketing and materialism that accompanies it.

In our daily life we do discuss moral issues with our older children, when they naturally come up through school projects or through hearing things from other children. If they do happen to hear about an event on the news, we explain it as simply and quickly as we can. And then we get back to life.

My eldest son is now 16. I observe him, confident in his ability to go out into the world and meet challenges there. I listen to him and his friends as they discuss their future plans. They have so much more trust, confidence and independence than I ever did at that age. They want to go out and change the world; and this gives me hope for the future.

Image: Lars Ploughmann