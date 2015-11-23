Why My Kids Don’t Watch the News, Ever

by on

The world has experienced so much turbulence in the past few weeks. So much so that my heart hurts.

In my news feed I am now seeing a plethora of articles advising ways to talk to children about world events, and methods to help them cope.

My take on this is simple: my kids don’t watch the news. They are in blissful ignorance about the recent tragedies the world has faced. And I intend on keeping that way for as long as I can.

At home we do not watch the news on television. In the car I switch stations so they do not hear updates on the radio. I look on the Web for news after they are in bed. It is really not that hard to keep them sheltered from the grisly details that mainstream media is so eager to share.

I often hear or read the argument that children should be exposed to the harsh realities of life from as young as possible, to best prepare them for adulthood. I fail to understand how children, whose young brains are in a state of development until the early twenties, are able to reason, or understand, or make sense of these ‘harsh realities.’

It is unavoidable that when children reach adulthood they will discover for themselves the full spectrum of human behavior. It is unavoidable that they will hear, or see, disturbing acts that humans can inflict on each other. I don’t just want to prepare my children to cope with the facts of life, I want to raise children that will help make this world a more peaceful place.

I am going to prepare my children for the world of adulthood by giving them a childhood, in the true sense of the word. A childhood that is free from worries and thoughts they are not able to erase from their minds. A childhood that is rich with experiences of nature and imagination. A childhood where they are actively living life rather than being observers or receivers of it. A childhood where my children can grow into young adults secure in their own identity, free as much as possible from influences like mass media and the insidious marketing and materialism that accompanies it.

In our daily life we do discuss moral issues with our older children, when they naturally come up through school projects or through hearing things from other children. If they do happen to hear about an event on the news, we explain it as simply and quickly as we can. And then we get back to life.

My eldest son is now 16. I observe him, confident in his ability to go out into the world and meet challenges there. I listen to him and his friends as they discuss their future plans. They have so much more trust, confidence and independence than I ever did at that age. They want to go out and change the world; and this gives me hope for the future.

Kirrilee Heartman
Kirrilee is mother to five children and lives in Sydney, Australia. Her oldest child is a budding Traceur and her youngest child loves wearing fake reindeer antlers on his head ALL the time. She works in Steiner Teacher Training, is a fibre artist and runs craft workshops for women and children, including the popular women's workshop 'Crafting a SacRed YONI!' She blogs about motherhood, creativity and self growth at www.kirrileeheartman.wordpress.com.

7 thoughts on “Why My Kids Don’t Watch the News, Ever”

  2. at what age do you awaken them to the news? does your 16-year-old watch/read/listen to the news? in the states, an 18-year-old votes in local and national elections and can serve in our armed forces–i want my children to make informed decisions about these things based on a body of knowledge gleaned independently from a variety of sources, over a gradual period of time.

    Reply

  3. To begin with I am a single mother to four amazing children aged 15,12,10 &7. My first reaction is ‘Thats all well and good’. I too don’t watch tv news ever. I listen to radio and websearch what I want to know when kids at school. However a few years ago my son came home in grade 4 saying he was having to look at newspaper articles and he was horrified at some of the visual images he saw. So if it an event I think will be discussed then I do impart some knowledge about it with my children, with a discussion approach. With access to technology at school and home now I don’t want them feeling shocked about the cruelty of our world but neither do I want them to obsess over it. Having anxious children the feeling of powerlessness and helplessness in those events and reassuring them is of concern. A Fine balance required. However to conclude, children are more tolerant, intelligent and empathetic than we give them credit for and I am humbled by their views on the world.

    Reply

  4. The mother of one of my friends in the neighborhood felt, for some reason, that it was appropriate to tell us about the Holocaust. We were 6 or 7 at the time. I was terrified for years about it. I thought for sure the Nazi’s were going to come for us. I would plan out my escape route and was so afraid if my parents were outside talking to the neighbors after I went to bed (they were right in the yard). I don’t know why I didn’t tell my parents why I was so afraid, but when I finally did as an adult they were aghast. Also, since I was in grade school in the 1950’s, we had air raid drills often. This was just one more thing to scare me to death. I can’t think of any reason a child needs to know about the horrible things that go on in the world.

    Reply

  5. Kathleen I agree with you as here in Australia voting age is 18 too. Yes my 16 yo is aware of the news and we discuss it sometimes. What I have noticed with him is a very independent mind. Because he has not grown up on a diet of news from similar mainstream services, he often forms his own views on world events government behaviour and those views are really sensible, often left of field views that make the problems of the world seem simple, if we were able to take politics and money out of the equation! I feel I have done an ok job seeing him think for himself!

    Reply

  7. Our kids never watch the news (we don’t have a TV), but we often forget about NPR on all the time… I find myself turning it off more lately. My only issue with totally shutting them off is what happens when they go to school and hear about tragic/scary/controversial events, which they have and will in the future. I would rather they hear about some of those things from me, especially when they happen in our community. Sometimes I’m trying to protect them from the scary things in the world, but it’s way scarier learning about it from someone else, rather than a loving parent who can present it in a way that will help them feel safer. We don’t tell them about EVERYTHING, but have learned that we need to strike a balance. We don’t always get it right, but we are working on it…

    Reply

