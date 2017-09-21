Kids’ Social Skills Make Up for Poor Vocabulary When it Comes to Peer Likeability

New research from Yale-NUS College says that shy children may still be quite popular with peers when parents focus on developing social communication skills and worry less about their vocabulary.
In a study of 164 pre-schoolers who were four-to-six-years old, researchers from Yale-NUS college, a collaboration between Yale and the University of Singapore, found that high-functioning social skills were possibly more important than poor vocabulary skills in shy children when it came to making friends.
Assistant Professor Of Social Sciences/Psychology, Dr. Cheung Hoi Shan, was co-researcher of the study, along with Associate Professor John Elliott from the Department of Psychology (under the National University of Singapore’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences). She said that shy children who had good vocabularies did not seem to make a difference on peer likeability if they did not also have high-functioning social communication skills like recognizing facial affect, ability to make eye contact and knowing to keep quiet while others are talking. Such skills include being able to recognize when other people are upset, keeping quiet when others are talking, and making eye contact.
Dr. Cheung also said that shy children who had poor vocabulary skills were presumed to be less likable, but when they had high-functioning social communication skills, they acted to buffer a presumed language issue. The research showed that the shyer a child was, the more important social communication skills were when it came to being ‘liked’ and ‘making friends.’
The research suggests that parents of ‘shy’ children should work more on their child’s social communication skills versus their vocabulary and ‘putting themselves out there more,’ as good vocabulary and ability to communicate doesn’t necessarily mean one will be well-liked or have many friends. This makes sense when you think about a shy child in a classroom. Many times, shy/quiet children will still be considered great students and friends when they are able to listen to peers effectively.
This is particularly impacting in a place like Singapore where many pre-schoolers are multi-lingual. Elliott says that in Singapore, a shy child is not as worrisome as she sometimes is in the United States because the U.S. so strongly encourages individualism. Singapore’s culture may be more conducive to shy children not necessarily having much to say, but being able to pay attention to their friends and to have appropriate use of context within social situations.
Dr. Cheung says that parents can purposely and deliberately work to strengthen their shy child’s social communication skills so that they may better engage with their peers and have significant and meaningful relationships even though they are shy.