Your Kids Will Love These 4 Valentine’s Crafts

It’s February 1st, which means Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Valentine’s Day is an extra special day in my world, not only because I am an early childhood educator and mother of four, but also because it is the day I became a mother!
I love celebrating this day on many different levels, paying tribute to the love and friendship with those who are close to me, and spreading kindness and joy to others. As part of my preparations for the fun holiday ahead, I’ve been searching the Internet for family-friendly craft ideas. Here are some of my favorites:
1. Chocolate Play Dough
Hearts are the theme when it comes to Valentine’s day crafts and fun. I always make a batch of chocolate play dough this time of year. I set up empty Valentine chocolate heart containers and let the kids make play dough “chocolates” by filling up the containers. They love it!
2. Art Lessons
Older children will enjoy any of the ten highlighted art lessons listed in this post at Deep Space Sparkle, my favorite, go-to site for children’s art inspiration.
3. Valentine’s Day Treats
My favorite activities on Valentine’s Day cater to my sweet tooth. Chocolate is supposed to be good for you, right? My personal favorite treats are the Valentine Cherry Heart Pies — adorable and delicious! Other fun and yummy treats you can make are: Truffles, Healthy Strawberry and Cream Cheese Cakes, and Valentine’s Day Pretzels.
4. Valentine’s Cards
Making and giving Valentine’s cards is such a fun part of this special day. Instead of purchasing cards at a store, try out this clever idea: Heartbreaker Valentines, colorful cards stuffed with delicious sweets.
Image Credits: Deep Space Sparkle, www.therecipecritic.com & www.madeeveryday.com/