Study: Lack of Sleep Linked to Gestational Diabetes

A new study has found that poor sleep quality, as well as sleeping less than six hours at night, may increase a mother’s risk of developing gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).
No mothering meme collection is complete without a jest referring to lack of sleep. Our hearts and our coffee cups are full soon after we stumble out of bed, right?
All jokes aside, scrimping on sleep can be quite detrimental to our health. Lack of sleep is associated with changes in metabolic and immune function, and is linked to an increased risk of developing many chronic health conditions, including Type II Diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Short-term sleep loss may also alter our beneficial gut flora and give us less time to spend in rapid eye movement sleep (REM), thereby throwing the hormones that regulate our appetite out of whack.
Lack of sleep may also make us more likely to display unethical behavior (I believe it), a trait we certainly do not wish for our children to inherit!
This new study, conducted in Singapore (apparently the most sleep deprived country in the world), examined the sleep patterns and glucose levels of 686 women. Sleep patterns were identified via a questionnaire and glucose levels were measured with oral glucose tolerance tests at 26 to 28 weeks of pregnancy. Statistical analysis was run (after adjusting for Body Mass Index and history of GDM) and it was determined that women sleeping seven to eight hours per night were less likely to be diagnosed with GDM. Similar results have previously been found in studies with pregnant Caucasian and African American women too.
I laughed to myself (and maybe cried a little) when I was told to get my rest and sleep as much as I could before my baby arrived. It was really hard to catch those Zzzzs with a big ol’ baby bump (former belly sleeper here), low back pain and waking up frequently to pee. Sometimes we just can’t sleep no matter how many sheep we count.
Here are some tips to help put you to sleep (hopefully not while reading this):
1. Set a Routine
Go to bed and wake up within the same 20-minute window every day.
2. No Naps
If you must take a cat nap, limit it to 30 minutes or less to avoid difficulty falling asleep at night.
3. Zen Out
If you find your mind is racing for more than 10 minutes once you get in bed, get up! Prepare a cup of hot bedtime tea (*it is recommended to avoid teas with valerian during pregnancy) and try meditating on something that is relaxing to you. Remember: This is not TV time!
4. Stretch Out
Before getting into bed try a slow, relaxing yoga routine.
5. Surround Yourself with Scent
Several essential oils are known for relaxation and sleep, including (but not limited to) lavender, Roman chamomile and sandalwood. Try diffusing the oils in your bedroom, rubbing on your feet with a carrier oil, or spritzing a special blend on your pillow case.
6. Fuel with the Right Foods (and Drinks)
Avoid caffeine after 2 P.M. (remember, caffeine is in chocolate too!) and try to stick to less than 500 mg of caffeine per day (or less than 200 mg per day for pregnant women — equivalent to 12 oz. of coffee).
Avoid lots of sugar before bed as this may contribute to insomnia.
Eat foods rich in magnesium often, as a deficiency here is linked to sleep disruption (and possibly leg cramps!). Good sources include almonds, cashews, spinach, black beans, pumpkins seeds, avocado and yogurt. You may wish to talk to your health care provider about supplementation with magnesium.
To avoid hunger pangs during the night, have a snack with both a complex carbohydrate (ex. fresh fruit) and some fat and/or protein (ex. cheese) a few hours before bed. Avoid eating anything that may wreak havoc on your digestion, such as spicy or fried foods.
Other foods/beverages associated with pleasant sleep are tart cherry juice (which contains melatonin), milk, lettuce, walnuts and kiwi fruit.
7. Soak it Up
Research has shown that a drop in body temperature can help you feel sleepy. A good strategy for doing so is soaking in the bath a few hours before bed time.
8. Create a Cozy Environment
Remove any artificial lighting from your bedroom and be sure to keep the temperature comfortable (ideally less than 70 degrees F). Consider a soothing morning alarm (I like to use one of my favorite tunes) to avoid waking up frequently in negative anticipation of your screeching alarm clock.
Remember to discuss your sleep patterns with your healthcare provider, especially if they worsen. Insomnia may be hereditary and is linked with many other health concerns too.
Photo Credit: Tamaki Sono/ Flicker.com