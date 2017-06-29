Late Pregnancy Snacks: Foods that can Induce Labor

Need something to bring on labor? Here are six foods you can eat that may help induce labor contractions.
There are a lot of folk methods of inducing contractions or bringing on labor. Most things you can do at home will only work if you are close to going into labor on your own. If you’re trying to avoid medical induction, there are many ways you can work to induce labor at home.
Nipple stimulation is famous for its effectiveness, and castor oil has been used for centuries. But if you’re looking for something less invasive or just feel like a snack at the end of pregnancy, there are a number of foods that have been shown anecdotally and scientifically to induce labor.
Remember to do your research, consult your provider and make decisions that feel right for you. Eating a bowl of pineapple or a few dates here and there isn’t going to hurt anything. If you go about it seriously with heavy consumption, do it intelligently and let your provider know.
1. Pineapple
Pineapple has been a folk method of inducing uterine contractions for ages. Some recent studies show why it may work.
Researchers who put pineapple juice on the uterine tissue of rats in a petri dish noted considerable contraction activity from the tissue. It worked similarly to oxytocin/Pitocin. When they gave pregnant rats pineapple juice by mouth, they noticed no significant difference in their uterine behavior.
Another group of researchers tried it on human uterine tissue in the lab and it worked just as well as it did in the rats. It seems that digestion of the pineapple may render the contraction-producing compounds inert.
2. Dates
Dates are about 80% sugar and contain a host of trace minerals. They’re a good source of dietary potassium and also seem to help labor progress!
One study showed that women who ate 80 grams of dates per day starting at 36 weeks were much less likely to need Pitocin augmentation of labor. Another study showed the same, in addition to other benefits: women who ate 70 grams of dates per day starting around 37 weeks were more dilated on admission to the hospital in labor and less likely to have a cesarean.
In one study, women who ate six dates a day had early labor that was almost twice as fast as those who didn’t eat dates.
Dates may also be able to help avoid excess blood loss postpartum. Women who ate 50 grams of dates after the delivery of the placenta lost considerably less blood after three hours than women who received a shot of Pitocin.
3. Spicy Food
Spicy foods are often quoted as helping to bring on labor. The reasoning behind it is usually that eating spicy foods has a digestive effect that can also spur uterine contractions. Whatever compounds are instigating intestinal contractions could also work on the uterus. Moving things along in there may jump start labor.
The culprit may be compounds in garlic, which, when consumed in quantity, cause the kinds of contractions in the bowels that may encourage the uterus to get on board.
4. Basil & Oregano
Eggplant Parmesan long enjoyed status as a labor stimulant. Some think that is is specifically the spices contained the dish, notably basil and oregano which are known to cause uterine contractions. Both essential oils are contraindicated in pregnancy for this effect, but eating quantities of the herb may give a little push into labor.
5. Red Raspberry Leaf Tea
Many midwives and herbalists recommend drinking red raspberry leaf tea in pregnancy. It is said to tone the uterus, to help prepare for an easier, shorter birth. To get the effects, you need to drink a lot, and you should always work with a qualified herbalist, and consult your provider.
Two studies showed that it helped shorten labor and induce contractions. One also showed that in very high concentrations, it actually weakened contractions.
There’s been a lot of controversy lately about RRL and part of it is from a study that shows it can have negative effects on the baby. So make sure you do your research and work with qualified professionals when you decide how much and how often to drink it.
6. Black Licorice
Real black licorice has been said to induce labor. There is a chemical, glycyrrhizin, in the licorice that may stimulate the production of prostaglandins. In quantity, it can also cause mild diarrhea, which, as we know, can produce sympathetic uterine contractions.
It’s difficult to find real licorice candy in the U.S. since most of it is anise flavored and doesn’t contain actual licorice. If you do find real licorice to eat, make sure you do your research and consult your provider or an herbalist about dosage since lots of licorice can affect potassium levels, hormones, and other functions.
Happy birthing and do enjoy your late-pregnancy snacks responsibly!