Latin American Countries Have Highest Child Homicide Rates

Child homicides happen everywhere, but countries in Latin America and the Caribbean carry the highest rates.
Latin America is experiencing a dramatic and dangerous spiral. Millions of children drop out of school for one reason or another, but they are unable to work jobs due to lack of education or age. Gangs seem to be the obvious escape for these kids, a way to earn money and have a sense of family.
Gangs lead to violence. Many kids don’t attend school and are in the midst of continued violence. Worldwide, one in six school-aged kids don’t go to school. It is no wonder that these children have an increased risk for a violent death.
Over 700 million children worldwide lose their lives for a variety of reasons, violence being the top reason. Poverty and hunger also are the top reasons for children deaths. A staggering 16,000 children die before they turn five years old, every single day.
Unfortunately, living in the United States doesn’t make it safer to be a child. Save the Children ranks countries based on indicators such as child health, education, labor, marriage, childbirth, and violence. While countries such as Norway and France land in the top rankings, the United States ranks 36th in the top tier. Latin America makes up most of the second and third tiers. Cuba is 61 Costa Rica is 66 and Argentina is 67.
The United States is a melting pot of states and cultures. In 2015 alone, over 5,000 children were murdered or committed suicide. Studies do note that these numbers increase in states with higher Latino populations, such as Arizona and New Mexico. These states also have a higher rate of students who never reach graduation.
These lower rating states also have a higher rate of teenagers having babies. For example, Texas teen birthrates are 34.6 out of 1,000 teens. Kids are becoming parents, which leads to them dropping out of school and turning to dangerous ways of making money. Violence is sure to follow.
It is easy to understand this cycle. Children around the world are left without the resources they need to further their lives and to escape this vicious rotation. Without education and food, children are more likely to get caught in an area with increased violence.
