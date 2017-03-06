Lessons from the Great Homeschool Convention

The Great Homeschool Convention travels around the country, offering the largest exhibit of homeschool curriculum in the U.S. I managed to snag a ticket to the Texas convention, and here’s what I learned.
I arrived ready to take notes on all the practical tips I could gather from the parenting workshops and gifted speakers. I left with more encouragement and parenting advice than I could have anticipated.
The convention takes place over the course of three days. Each day is jam-packed with multiple speakers each hour from morning through the evening. The program shows each speaker, his or her bio and the topic they will address. I had several picked out for each time slot, so I know I missed a lot of good information in the sessions that were going simultaneously.
There were sessions focused on the practical procedures of homeschooling. I heard about the law in our state, programs available to homeschooled families, recommendations for curriculum and recommended schedules for fitting all of the subjects into the day.
During some of the presentations, my fingers typed furiously to catch web addresses, author’s names and the differences between Charlotte Mason and Classical education models. While the information was invaluable, the speakers whose words rang in my ears after I left the convention were the ones who offered parents spiritual encouragement for the task of parenting.
Related: Important Lessons I Learned From Homeschooling My Kids
I heard Rebecca Keliher, founder of Well Planned Gal and a mom of five, talk about how she homeschooled through the early days with little ones under her feet. She talked about how so many of us pack our schedules full and then blame ourselves for not being able to keep up with all of the demands of the day.
She said in the early days, she rarely left the house most days of the week because it was too stressful to plan errands around naps and breastfeeding, so she had just one day each week for those tasks.
Otherwise, she took the work of raising her children seriously and respected their need for routine and rest. I felt an inner confirmation of the importance of this “job” I commit to every day and a new resolve to unload some of our schedule.
I heard Andrew Kern, President of the CiRCE Institute, speak about how we all have an innate desire to imitate. He urged parents to give their children good models to imitate. He spoke about the importance of knowing what our children are reading and watching, to guide them toward sources of wisdom and virtue, to give them books that are worth embodying.
But he also emphasized the importance of becoming a person worthy of imitation. Even in our imperfection, we can show our children how we are working to become who we should become. We can teach them humility, graciousness and patience all through our failing and striving to do better.
Related: 20 Free Online Homeschool Learning Resources
My favorite speaker was Sarah Mackenzie, author, podcaster and founder of the Read Aloud Revival. She spoke about maintaining joy through homeschooling, but almost everything she said applied to motherhood in general. She suggested each parent ask themselves what three words they want their adult children to use if they were asked to describe their parents.
The audience shouted out their chosen adjectives: fun, intentional, patient, talented, organized, present, etc. She said to keep those words in our minds as we interact with our little ones, as a reminder of what we want them to see in us.
She talked about avoiding things that steal our joy, like comparison and unrealistic expectations and incorporating things that bring us joy, like quiet time or reading out loud, into every day. Overall, she encouraged each parent in the room not to miss our children’s childhoods as we plan for their futures, but to savor the moments we have now.
Overall, I left the convention refreshed and full of new ideas to incorporate into the everyday education going on in my home. There were sessions I did not get to hear about like various teaching techniques and how to master specific subjects.
I am already planning to register for next year’s convention.