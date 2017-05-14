Lessons Only Motherhood Could Teach Me

This will be my sixth Mother’s Day with a baby in my belly, on my hip, or in my lap. This year I have all three. My impression of motherhood before I experienced it was miles from what I now know it to be.

I can barely remember who I was before I was “mama.”

Growing up, I considered myself a little mama. I have three younger siblings and I babysat often. I was responsible, a hard worker, confident I could take care of little needy ones. Those caretaker roles were gifts, but there was no way I could imagine the heart change that happens when you’re taking care of your own child.

As I brought my first baby to my chest, I felt a new wave of vulnerability wash over me, and simultaneously a new confidence in my innate ability. The plans I had made pragmatically for him about boundaries we would set for him now blurred. They had to be sifted through the new realization that my own comfort was completely tied to his.

Any attempts to keep my heart guarded and private or make unemotional decisions were futile. I was completely smitten and there was no way to hide that from anyone, but I was fiercely unashamed. I knew I was made for this.

This totally changed my perspective on parenting. I realized that parenting was not just limited to intellectual problems to solve, like scheduling my child’s feeding and sleeping. I realized I could not spoil him with milk or touch. We both needed that contact and fulfillment, so I did not deny either one of us. I got a few off-handed comments about how I held him too much or how I hogged him, but I wasn’t phased.

I saw my new motherly instinct as a guide not to be ignored. And we thrived. Thankfully, my husband saw it, too, and supported us.

With that foundation, so much of what I thought I knew about motherhood and relationships changed.

I learned other people may not understand our choices, but that is okay. Before, when I could sense someone doubting my judgement, I often felt the need to justify and explain in detail all the things that led us to that decision. Now I don’t feel the need to be defensive. If the question seems nosy, I actually don’t even have to answer it. But I have a new appreciation for mutually respectful conversations.

On the other hand, I realized that when I see other families make choices that differ from ours, I don’t need to be defensive. It’s much easier to build bridges when I show patience and understanding. It also seems to work out best if I only offer suggestions when I’m asked. I know now each child and parent have different needs and I will not be able to see all of them from the outside.

I’ve learned that somehow babies who are held and worn nearly constantly during the early months still learn to walk. Sometimes even before they turn nine months.

I’ve learned that there are a lot of traditions about raising little ones in our culture that may not apply to my family. If I can’t think of a way it benefits us spiritually or practically, I’m not going to feel pressured to keep it.

I’ve learned little ones who are sure of a safe, loving foundation will still become independent.

I’ve learned that some phases are really hard. Teething or illness or nursing issues or fussy stages. In these moments, I’ll poll friends and family and look for remedies. And then that phase passes and I can hardly remember how long it seemed to last.

I’ve gained a new appreciation for my body. For all the ways it transforms and works and pushes and serves. I’ve also realized I have to pay attention to it, nourish it well, let it rest and intentionally strengthen it rather than just use it and take it for granted.

I’ve learned not to be sad when each stage ends. Yes, there is nothing like having a newborn and smelling their scent and feeling little sleepy bodies on you all day. But that phase is also exhausting and demanding.

And the next stage comes with watching them laugh and smile, then crawl and say “mama,” then walk, then jump, then make friends, then read. As each one passes, though I lose some of the uniqueness of one age, I gain the uniqueness of the next age. It’s all special. All I can do is soak it up while it lasts, but know I still have lots to look forward to.

I’ve learned that just when I think I figure things out, someone throws me a curve ball and we have to find a new normal. So I lean on my husband and mothers I trust, listen to the guiding voice in my heart and try to focus on the joy.

I’ve learned to lean into the emotion of motherhood. When I need to say, “I love you,” I say it. If I see them doing good or showing love to each other, I make sure to point it out. If I think to touch or hold them, I do. If I need a day at home with my loves, we stay in.

Overall, I’ve learned I still have so much to learn. And I am happy to take a front row seat for this education of loving and leading little ones.