Let’s Debunk Some Homeschool Myths

Homeschooling sometimes gets a bad rap, particularly from teachers. I know, because I once didn’t think too fondly of it. Now? Well, now things are different!
When I got my teaching degrees in the early 90s, homeschoolers were…well, to be honest? Off the grid. They were either zealous religious families or ‘hippies.’ And to be frank, as a public school teacher, I can say that homeschoolers were looked at like the oil to the public school’s water.
Most of my colleagues and I repeatedly saw the ‘products’ of homeschooling families — especially teaching in the transient military communities that we did — children who were little prepared for the tasks of ‘real’ school. It was sad, and even as a woman who had been homeschooled some, I felt very sorry for pretty much anyone who ‘homeschooled.’ It always seemed the parents were ill-prepared to teach, and their children were well behind their peers academically.
Boy, have times changed!
Not only has the institution of public school education changed, but offerings for homeschool options have as well! Gone are the days of ‘no socialization,’ and fears of homeschooled kids not getting into college. Today, more and more families are turning to homeschooling their children because they want to ensure that their kids get quality education without being pushed to do things that are developmentally inappropriate for kids.
More, families want flexibility for their children, and homeschooling offers that in spades. Traditional classrooms often have ‘one-size-must-fit-all-because-we-don’t-have-the-money-or-the-staff’ mentality, where homeschooling parents can adapt curriculums to meet the needs of their individual children, and at the pace they need.
A major concern about homeschooling has always been the issue of whether parents are ‘highly qualified’ to teach their children. While the reality is yes, I do have an educational background that gives me insight to the way a child’s brain works and learns, parents today have access to resources that will help level the playing field for what they may be lacking in educating their child.
And on that note, homeschool co-ops are everywhere, and offer the expertise of other parents, often trained in things a traditional classroom teacher may not be. Co-ops also address the issue of lack of socialization. The idea that homeschooled kids are ‘weird’ and lonely is a myth. The internet and online education has led to an explosion of alternative education options, and children are successfully completing the programs and going on to higher education every day.
More and more, colleges are recognizing the elite educations that over two million homeschooled children possess, and kids are entering and graduating from some of the best universities in the world. In fact, more universities are looking at homeschooled programs as authentic learning, as most ‘home’ school programs rarely operate solely in the ‘home.’
Homeschool curriculums incorporate travel opportunities and field trips and real world experiences that a traditional classroom simply can’t offer, and even Ivy League schools are taking notice.
All of this is not to say that there’s no merit in traditional classrooms, be they public or private.
I just think it’s important that in a society that is watching homeschooling grow exponentially, we work to take some of the stereotypes and myths away.