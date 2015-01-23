A Letter to My Friends About Why I Can’t Attend a “No Children” Event

I am coming from being a Mother of 2 1/2 year old twins. I am a stay at home mom, I live with chronic illness, I take care of an early grandmother and I don’t get your point of view at all. I have friends simiular to you and I don’t get them but I accept it bc I love them. It completely boggles my mind why for one day you cannot plan for an event like a wedding. You would choose to skip a once in a lifetime event because little Joey can’t be without you for 4 hours. I believe it’s selfish and rude.
Just one moms opnion since I was given the forum.