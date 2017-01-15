Little Free Pantries is a Food Bank on Your Lawn

Little Free Pantries are popping up on lawns across North America. They’re a wonderful way to teach your children about being charitable in your neighborhood.
You may have heard of Little Free Libraries, but there’s a new attention-grabbing kiosk around with a similar charitable angle – Little Free Pantry.
The idea is that individuals can construct a mini structure (think large birdhouse), stock it with non-perishable food and toiletries, and place it in an accessible area, such as in front of a house or business. Anyone in need can take items anonymously, without having to fill out forms or make their way to a food bank. Those who have extra can easily drop off what they have to give.
Evolution of Little Free Pantry
It follows the same concept as the Little Free Libraries project, which houses free books. The Little Free Libraries site even has kits you can order to build from a blueprint, and these could be used for the pantries as well. There’s also a wealth of information, from blogs to videos, about how to construct the little free library or pantry. Of course, you could also go your own way with the design and building.
It’s a great way to teach gratitude, giving and compassion to the kids, and the Little Free pantry can be a family project.
Discussion Starters
There will be lots of discussions starters, including:
- Why are we doing this?
- Where should we put the Little Free Pantry? Remember safety!
- What do we need to think about when constructing the Pantry? (e.g., how to support the weight, dimensions, how to secure the door, etc.)
- What color should we paint it?
- What slogan should we put on it?
- What items should we place in it to offer all food groups and healthy choices?
How the Project Can Grow
The weekend project could cover so many topics and be a source of pride for the family. It might even inspire other families to do the same. An extension of the project could be to consider other places that could offer a Little Free Pantry – especially in the winter when certain foodstuffs should not be frozen. Little Free Pantries could be constructed and placed in community centres, fire halls, gyms and other indoor places.
Even if your family regularly donates to the food bank, building your own Little Free Pantry makes the act more tangible. Kids can see when supplies run low and the responsibility to give throughout the year, not just on holidays. They can learn the different components that go towards supplying a well-rounded, healthy meal as well as personal care items (and maybe some cold weather necessities like mittens or a hat).
Getting Started
If you’re interested, here’s how to get started:
- Visit Little Free Pantry on Facebook for ideas
- Decide if you want to build your own from your own plans
- If you like the idea of using tried and tested blueprint, as a family, consult the plans and packages available on the Little Free Libraries website
- Have fun building and decorating. Consider choosing a theme for the Pantry – Is it a garden? Perhaps a farm? Orchard?
- Plan a shopping list that will provide a good stockpile of the food and toiletries, offering balanced food and healthy choices.
- Go as a family to the grocery store to practice reading labels and making healthy choices.
- Create a rotating schedule of who will check on the box and restock it
- Develop a basic plan to share the news so that others can assist in stocking the pantry, making it more sustainable.
To make the project and message even more far-reaching, kids could do a presentation to their class, Scout and Girl Guide troop, or local grocery store about the initiative. And remember to share photos of the project with the Little Free Pantry Facebook page so that others can see your creation.