L’Oréal’s Sustainable Line Will Benefit Consumers and Farmers

L’Oréal is behind a new sustainable and organic personal care line, designed to benefit farmers, consumers, and Mama Nature.
As more and more consumers are conscious of what goes in and on their bodies, the market for organic personal care products is looking to surpass $20 billion by 2024. Retailers are taking notice, and looking for ways to capitalize.
So it’s no surprise that makeup retailer, L’Oréal, has made plans to join the club. The difference, however, is the path they are taking to get there.
Related: Ask the Expert: Clean Cosmetics For You and the Kiddo
Shane Wolf has been with L’Oréal for nearly two decades and has had the idea for a non-synthetic, sustainable and effective personal care brand to be offered to consumers brewing for a while. He grew up on a farm and has always had a natural connection to the land and environment. He wanted to combine an amazing product with small-scale organic farming, and L’Oréal’s desire to produce sustainably made products was right on target with that dream.
Wolf wanted to commission small organic farms that would be solely planting and harvesting for his brand. He wanted to have top notch research to discover what potential natural formulas had, and he wanted the production and packaging to have little impact on the earth. Carbon footprint is important to Wolf, as is supporting small farmers.
He really wanted to shake the rules of natural production by deciding to pay farmers for their wares before harvests even happened. This practice would be revolutionary — putting farmers first regardless of how crops turned out.
Turns out that L’Oréal loved Wolf’s ideas, and Wolf, along with a few others within the company, became the backbone of Seed Phytonutrients. Seed Phytonutrients was born as an industry leader from the get-go, being a startup personal care line that formed within the large corporation that is L’Oreál. The company has access to all the expertise L’Oréal has to offer, but uses its own independent chemist for formula development, and essentially has the authority to do what it wants in all aspects of the company.
Related: This Natural Cleaner Will Wow You! How To Go Nuts Cleaning with Soap Nuts
Basically, they can use the brand footprint of L’Oréal to give consumers a brand that is good for them, good for farmers, and good for the earth. Seems almost too good to be true, doesn’t it? A big name known for personal care products full of synthetic ingredients truly going organic and sustainable?
Yet, if you ask Wolf, that’s exactly what it’ll be. He says he’s passionate about improving the conditions and livelihoods of farmers and his responsibility to the consumers who will use his product. The line launches in a few months, and he says that this is only the beginning.
Photo: Aliza Eliazarov/Modern Farmer