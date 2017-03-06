Love and Marriage: 7 Tips for Healthy Conflict Resolution

Disagreements are a healthy part of any relationship, allowing you and your partner to learn about one another and grow together. Yet, how you confront disagreements is important. These seven tips will help you develop healthy conflict resolution.
Explosions, just as stonewalling, are neither appropriate nor helpful in truly resolving conflict. They may help you or your partner relieve inner tension and anxiety, or control the outcome of the conversation, but are extremely damaging to your relationship.
Related: 5 Ways to Overcome Conflict in Your Marriage
Healthy conflict resolution is about your relationship. It’s not about the individual partner, but rather about both people working together to resolve a problem. Here are seven tips to help you develop healthy conflict resolution:
1. Let It Go
Some things do not need to be confronted. My husband and I still argue about who has to pick up that towel on the floor. Most of the time, when something minor like this is bugging me, it’s related more to my own sense of life balance and perhaps recent lack of self-care.
Rather than harping on my husband to pick up the towel, it’s more productive for me to pick it up myself, and then soak in the bath tub or treat myself to some “me” time. Same goes for him, and you.
2. Consider Your Part
It takes two to tango, and every relationship problem has two sides. Even if I feel that I might only be five or 10 percent of the problem, it’s important to acknowledge that I played a part in it. Plus, taking responsibility for part of the problem not only helps prevent your partner from immediately getting defensive, which likely will only escalate the fight, but it helps both people solve the issue more effectively.
Related: Touched Out? 5 Tips to Help You Reclaim Intimacy
3. Take Space Before Confronting the Issue
This is the hardest step for me because while I am slow to anger, once I am angry, I want to resolve the issue right now, not later. But just as it’s important not to send an angry email to my coworker in the heat of the moment, it’s important to give your partner space, cool off, and look at the issue from more than one angle. During this “cool off” period, you and your partner can consider the most diplomatic way to confront the issue. Remember, this process is about improving your relationship, not proving yourself right!
4. Time It Right
Once I’m cooled off, I have to consider timing. Bringing up the issue at midnight when my partner is tired is really just picking a fight. I’m not taking into consideration his need to sleep and therefore be rational when resolving this conflict.
Other examples of poor timing are when I’m in a hurry to get out the door, when the kids just get home from school, and pretty much anytime when we won’t be interrupted.
I understand that this is nearly impossible when you have a baby or toddler; sometimes, it works best to try to schedule the time to talk, and sometimes, the right timing will never come. If so, Step 6 is especially important for you.
5. Check Your Motivation
Understand — and be really truthful with yourself on this — your true motivation in bringing up this issue. Is it to win, retaliate, or punish? Or is to restore your relationship and come to a peaceful resolution? Healthy conflict resolution aims for the second option. If you’re still on the first option, go back to Steps 2 and 3.
6. Choose Your Words Carefully
You want to be sure your partner understands the problem, but you don’t want to intentionally hurt him or her. Remember, you want to restore the relationship. It’s not about you or your partner; it’s about both of you together playing on the same team.
I like to think about how I would confront a coworker, client, or child on an issue. I would choose my words carefully, and I would not tear the person down. A helpful idea is to offer your partner a positive about his or her behavior, before bringing up any behavior that is contributing to the issue. Remember to admit your part in it, too.
Related: These 5 Tips Will Help You Make Positive Discipline Work
7. Forgive, But Only If You Mean It
Because both of you played a part in the issue, as we learned in Step 2, be sure to apologize for your part. It’s also important to provide forgiveness to your partner. Hopefully he or she will ask for it through an apology, but even if not, it’s unhealthy (emotionally and physically) for you to hold a grudge.
Forgiving doesn’t mean forgetting; it simply means not letting that person’s behavior continue to fuel your anger. Of course, you need to discuss the behavior if it’s still bothering you. Definitely don’t stuff your anger, but also, be prepared to let it go even if the other person isn’t ready yet. Don’t force the other person to apologize or forgive you, either.