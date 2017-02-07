Maiden, Mother, Matriarch: Your Soul’s Journey   

Different energies dominate depending on our personality and stage of life. Learn how to harness the power of each archetype no matter your situation.
People have been calling me an old soul since I was eight. All through middle and high school, adults would remark on how mature I was. The first time a contemporary called me “an old lady,” I was 15, and I knew it was true.
My friend — let’s call her Katie — is a kid inside. She’s all over the place, excited about everything, wears her emotions on her sleeve, and sees no reason to be any less or more than herself.
Seeing as how we are both in the Mother stage of our lives, together we make the complete set: Maiden, mother, matriarch.
Archetypes of Female Energy
The Triple Goddess is a deity with multiple iterations imagined from prehistoric religions that worshiped a single goddess who was at once virgin, mother, and wise-woman. If that speaks to you, there is much to be read on the subject that I cannot begin to do justice here.
Use knowledge of the three archetypes, or personalities, to identify areas of strength and areas for growth.
Everyone has all three energies, but each of us tends toward one or another. We can experience more calm and balance in our lives by helping to grow the energy that is weakest.
Maiden
Maiden, or youth energy, is the energy of play, curiosity, and innocence. Women whose maiden energy dominates have an adventurous spirit and love to explore and try new things. They want to experience all the things and spread their feelings (which change dramatically) wherever they are.
Maiden energy is also sexual energy and sensual expression. A desire to have fun with sex, to experiment, and to deeply enjoy sensual pleasures is maiden energy working.
Women whose maiden energy is too overpowering are irresponsible, unreliable, and liable to hang their self-worth on their attractiveness.
Mother
Mother, or birth energy, is the energy of innovation, creativity, and nourishment. Women whose mother energy dominates see themselves as creators and caregivers. They have much to give the world and are often birthing new projects.
Mother energy comes from the heart and is directed outward. Mother energy is used in carrying, birthing, and raising children, but it can be used to bring anything into being.
Women whose mother energy is too overpowering end up feeling over-stressed, undervalued, and drained.
Matriarch
Matriarch (crone), or wisdom energy, is the sustainable energy of being. Women whose matriarch energy dominates are deeply rooted trees on the riverbank. They give home, shade and food to any animal that passes by. They prevent erosion and serve as inspiration, reaching up toward the light.
Matriarch energy is also the energy of radical self-awareness and self-care. The tree has her seasons, turns inward and sheds her leaves when she must. She is not easily shaken or taken down.
Women whose matriarch energy is too overpowering become somewhat inaccessible and lack joy and spontaneity.
Achieving Balance
Our culture values maiden energy beyond others. Consider the portrayals and visual representations in our entertainment media. Imagine if we had magazine racks dotted with images of happy old crones. What was the last show about wise old ladies?
Regardless of social conventions, it’s not healthy to try to preserve maiden energy forever. If it seems like everyone wants you to be a sexy, non-threatening woman forever, ask yourself: do you?
In order to be your best self, you need to be able to use all the energies throughout your life. Some situations or seasons call for the mother energy (such as during birth and the newborn phase). Some situations call for maiden energy (such as when you need to rekindle passion, are nervous about a trip, or find yourself dating again). Finally, there are situations that call for the wise woman inside to make decisions, be political, and connect to our spirituality.
Whichever energy dominates for you, you can consciously build the others to achieve balance.
To build maiden energy:
- Take risks.
- Enjoy simple, earthly pleasures.
- Go on an adventure.
- Do it a different way, just because.
- Have sex, even when you’re not super feeling it.
- Stop putting everyone else first.
To build mother energy:
- Learn a new skill.
- Volunteer at a nursing home, shelter, or soup kitchen.
- Take on a new project, or invest in one you already have.
- Write and call people who are lonely.
- Have a baby.
- Teach something to someone who needs help.
- Grow a vegetable garden.
To build matriarch energy:
- Let go of your fear of power.
- Stop multitasking.
- Take one minute between tasks.
- Have an hour of silence per week.
- Say no when you mean no.
- Practice self-care.
- Spend time considering how a decision affects everything it touches.
- Stop putting everyone else first.
