DIY: How to Make Ukrainian Easter Eggs

As a Ukrainian mama I’m so glad to see this here. You made a great presentation of this and I hope lots of families will enjoy writing pysanky. They last for years and are wonderfully fun and memorable crafts.
“Pysanky” are an ancient Eastern European art of egg decorating using beeswax and dyes applied in layers. I recently purchased a Ukranian Easter Egg Making Kit, and I want to share my fun project with you.
The name “Pysanky”comes from the Ukrainian verb “pysaty,” meaning “to write.” A writing tool called a kistka is used to write and draw with wax on the egg shell, and the egg is then dipped in a progressive series of dyes. More beeswax is applied between layers, preserving colors through a wax resist process. The result is an ornate, multi-colored Easter egg.
Ukrainian Easter eggs are traditionally very symbolic. There is the symbolism of the egg itself, the symbolism of design and the symbolism of colors.
It is thought that this process dates back to the pre-Christian era. Eggs were honored and considered magical objects and there was a long and involved ritual regarding the decorating of pysanky with much symbolism and meaning.
Curious about this ornate style of egg decorating, I purchased this kit with all of the materials I needed to give it a try:
- white eggs
- white vinegar
- candle and matches
- newspaper
- paper toweling
- tissues
- spoons
- glass jars
- pencil
The Process:
Follow the instructions in the kit or other design instructions when enamoring your egg. This site has great information and detailed instructions for both beginner and advanced designs.
You can add finishing touches to your egg by applying a glossy finish.