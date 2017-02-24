Man Who Invents Vagina-Sealing Lipstick Should Keep His Lips Shut

A Kansas chiropractor has invented a new way to deal with your period. He wants you to glue your vagina shut.
Daniel Dopps pitches Mensez LipStick as a “revolutionary feminine hygiene product.” All you do is apply the product to your labia minora to seal it shut, and your menstrual blood stays inside. The seal supposedly dissolves when you urinate (the urethra opening is also inside the labia minora) so that everything is released into the toilet.
In the description on his LinkedIn page, Dopps writes: “Think of it as potty training the period, cleaner, healthier, more secure, less risk of infections.”
Can I remind you that Mensez has been invented by a chiropractor who has never menstruated?
Just off the top of my head, I can think of a couple concerns with this “lipstick”.
- What happens after you pee? I assume you’ll have to glue your labia together again. Seems like it might be a bit messy on heavy flow days. Imagine you’re doing this in a public bathroom stall. I bet it’s not as “elegant” a solution as the website claims.
- What if you drink multiple cups of tea and pee every hour, or are out having a few or more drinks, and you have to pee all the time?
- What if you’re one of those camel-people who only pee once or twice a day? Will there be an explosion, or will your vagina just fill up like a water balloon?
- How can sealing up an orifice designed to rid the body of things have “less risk of infections” than actually allowing your body do what it’s supposed to do?
The Mensez Facebook account has been shut down, but there are screen grabs floating around out there and they are GOLD. Having your vagina sealed up with a glue stick is supposedly like when your lips (on your face) stick together and it’s “kind of fun.” The best, though, is this response to a Facebook commenter:
“Yes I am a man and you as a woman should have come up with a better solution than diapers and plugs but you didn’t. Reason being women are focused on and distracted by your period 25% of the time making them far less productive than they could be.”
He then goes on to say that periods can be “gross, crusty, smelly, and incredibly awful.”
Sit down, Dan.
If you’re currently job hunting, you’re in luck. Apparently, Dan is hiring a ‘Publicist and a Writter (sic),’ presumably one who has as much personal experience with a dictionary as Dr. Dan does with periods.