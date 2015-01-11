Woman Gives Birth 1 Hour After Discovering She’s Pregnant

Katherine Kropas and Baby Ellie
Katherine Kropas and Baby Ellie

One mama got a massive surprise earlier this week when she headed to a Massachusetts hospital for stomach and back pain and discovered that she was in active labor with a full term baby. Katherine Kropas had no idea she was even pregnant.

Less than an hour later Kropas gave birth to a baby girl she named Ellie after her grandmother.

Kropas said she did not experience any morning sickness or other clues that she was pregnant over the last nine months, other than swollen feet, which she attributed to the 50 hours per week she’d been spending on her feet during the holiday season as a caterer.

She and her long-term boyfriend were shocked by the news. She said she was on birth control, and was even having a pretty regular monthly cycle.

“At the time, I was like, ‘This has got to be a joke,’ but I had no idea what to think,” she said.

South Shore Hospital admitted that this was not the first time they have seen this happen to a young women.

“They’re not perceiving those symptoms, whereas when you’re on the lookout for them, you’re waiting for it to happen,” Dr. Kim Dever said.

Read the rest of the article on NBC Connecticut


