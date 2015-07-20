My Baby Would Scream if I Put Her Down: Here’s How I Stayed Sane

Coping with a crying baby.

I cannot bear to hear a baby cry. I feel it right to my core, as if my very cells command me to comfort the child. But in the first years of my daughter’s life she suffered from a chronic illness that caused a lot of crying. And I mean a lot. Her wails were heartrending, made all the worse by how little I could do to ease her misery. We got through the days with kangaroo parenting and lots of nursing, but because it was so hard for her to sleep our nights were unspeakably long.

For hours she could stay asleep only if I walked while holding her. I’d circle the dining room table, looking out the dark windows hoping for the momentary distraction of a passing car. The minutes went by in slow motion. My arms were cramped and my body well beyond weary. Finally, in the early hours of morning, she usually calmed enough that I could slump into bed against a pile of pillows where she slept on my chest and I slept too.

During those hours of walking I couldn’t stare at a screen, even dim light kept her awake much longer. (Science now tells us that as little as a light shining on the back of our knees is enough to change our circadian clocks.So I resorted to the only distraction available: inside my head. Now that my daughter is older (and healthy!) I’d nearly forgotten those mental games until I listened to my friend Bernie DeKoven’s new recording Recess for the Soul, packed with ideas for playing on what Bernie calls the Inner Playground. I wish I’d heard of Bernie’s games back then…

I’ll share a few of the games I played on my own inner playground. These weren’t clever by any means, simply last-resort mechanisms to keep a desperately tired and worried mom going. If you’re at the end of your rope, head on in to your inner playground.  (If you’d like a wider range of mental games, refer to Bernie’s recording.)

Betting On Myself

I wouldn’t let myself look at the clock. I’d tell myself that I could make it another 10 minutes or 15 minutes, and then I’d try to gauge how long that time period might be before checking the clock. If I gave in and looked too soon, losing the bet, then I’d lengthen the next time period, not letting myself look for another 20 minutes. And so on.

Reconstructing

As I was walking back and forth in my dark house in the wee hours, I’d challenge myself to reconstruct something in detail. A book plot one night, a long-ago memory another, even a meal I’d had with friends. It wasn’t easy, but good mental exercise. It also, I’m sure, was a relief to so fully visit another realm in my mind.

Absurd Movie Screenplays

I’d mentally write screenplays, the more absurd the better. If I found myself with anything resembling a normal plotline I’d add a talking giraffe, a time travel shower, or something equally implausible. The exhausted mind is actually pretty creative, maybe because logic is for people who get enough sleep.

Hidden Camera

When I was totally at the end of my rope and could find no way to ease my baby’s crying, I got to the point where I wanted to set her down gently and fling myself out the window. So I’d pretend there was some omnipresent camera watching me. Somehow that made it easier to keep going, as if I were acting in a play about a very patient mother. When I was really tired, I pretended as if the film being made was the only evidence that God might see of my life. I know, dire.

It wasn’t as if I didn’t want to be fully present with my daughter, I did. But there’s only so much mindfulness one can bear after hours of walking a sick child. Don’t wait until you’re ready to toss yourself out the window. Play as wildly as you’d like on your own inner playground.

(image thanks to pili_f3)


Laura Grace Weldon is the author of Free Range Learning, a handbook of natural learning, as well as a poetry collection titled Tending . She writes about mindful living on her site, posts about learning at the Free Range Learning Facebook page, and puts up food-related sarcasm on the Subversive Cooking page. She lives on Bit of Earth Farm where they raise cows, chickens, and droll offspring.

5 thoughts on “My Baby Would Scream if I Put Her Down: Here’s How I Stayed Sane”

  1. I totally get this, and sympathize. Those mental games come in handy. I would try to name all 50 states. And then try to do it faster. Then backwards. When that got too easy, I moved on to countries. And now that she’s older, it’s like it never happened – it seems so long ago.

  2. Great ideas! I wish I had known about these. Our first year was just like this. She would only sleep on me if we were standing and moving, occasionally if we were rocking. I remember one night I was so exhausted that I would fall asleep sitting up in the rocker. I am an incredibly light sleeper/insomniac when I’m nervous, so the fact that I could do so tells you how crazy sleepy I was. And every time the rocker would stop and I would drift off, she would start to cry. I remember feeling that I was being tortured! Then there was the time I could stand up no longer and went to try and lie down on a big pile of pillows with her on top. I was crying with need for sleep, and she actually let me lie down for about 20 minutes, but I was so upset/overcome with exhaustion that it took me that long to wind down and fall asleep. And when I finally did, she awoke. aaaaahhhhh! Then there was the time I took her and laid her down beside me in bed just hoping with ALL of my heart that we could each lie on our sides and just look at each other and cuddle, my arms being free of her but still able to enjoy her presence (needing just a tiny bit of space). And as soon as we lay down next to each other she started to wail, and then I did too!!!!

    Music helped me a lot. I sang everything, including Guns N Roses when I needed to. I often tried to imagine that she was me, and I was giving myself any love that I felt I needed at the time (I was also dealing with PPD). But honestly nothing really helped, my needs were so put on the back burner for that year that I felt like a shell of a person. And I did want to be present with her, but I think we all have limitations as to how much of that intense neediness we can handle before we start to absorb the angst ourselves and want desperately to be free of it. Or we just feel drained dry. I learned with time to stop beating myself up about my conflicting emotions, and I wish I had stopped it sooner.

    When I see newborns now, I can acknowledge they are adorable and precious, but I have no desire to hold one. It’s like that part of me died. For the first few years, it was worse than that…I would have PTSD symptoms when I heard a baby crying. Needless to say, we only have one kiddo. I’m so glad she’s healthy and happy now! She still has some boundary issues at nearly 5 years old – not wanting to give me any physical space or acknowledge when I have a need. She chases kids around after they’ve told her they don’t want to play with her. Soothing herself does not come naturally, and her first inclination is always to look to others for her wants and needs. I think some of that came from having so many needs and having to rely on me so much that first year. We are both growing in so many ways now, but I can still see that dynamic sometimes and know I have a ways to go.

    1. It does feel like torture doesn’t it Mary? Brilliant that you imagined the baby as you, giving yourself the nurturing too.

      I wish we lived in close supportive communities, as people lived throughout most of human history, so that in our children’s early years our babies could find comfort in the arms of extended family and friends when mom needs a break. I wonder if my baby girl could have gotten used to comfort from others, most of the time she was too miserable even to calm down when her father held her and walked her.

  3. I have to ask: why not listen to podcasts or audiobooks or music with an earbud in? This is what I do when I have to walk my newborn around at night, because honestly these brain games seem crazymaking in their own right.

