The Messy House Project: 10 Moms Share Pics of What Their Houses Really Look Like Most of the Time

Because sometimes we just need to feel better about ourselves, here are 10 brave moms who shared pictures of some more well lived-in areas of their homes. Names have been changed to protect the innocent.

Little girls are filled with sugar and spice and… explosions of messes. Martha told me this was a clean day.

All. Day. Every. Day.

Honestly, how do such little people go through so many dishes? Oh yes, I remember. Because this is my third attempt at feeding you one meal.

I see components of a playroom and a bedroom… in the living room? Yup. That sounds right.

Does anyone else look at this and think, “man, I really need a triceratops in my life.” No? Just me. Moving on.

I was happy to see I’m not the only one who has a kitchen counter that doubles as a standing desk. Even though Juanita’s fire hazard concerns me, her stove is still being worked more than mine.

Kitchen counter tops are also the absolute catch-all of just all the things. Is that… three? Pairs of sunglasses?

Bernadette told me the blankets on the table make a fort. Because, obviously. The Dole cardboard produce boxes were left unexplained.

Betty thought this was messy. Betty is not allowed over to my house.

Sally gave up putting her couch back together. Forts are more fun anyhow.

Clearly this baby needs more toys from the shelf.

There is a box of toys right there, mister. No? Just take the iPad I need to lie down and not clean.

The Never Ending Story of parenthood.

