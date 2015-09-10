The Messy House Project Take Two: Readers Submit Pics of Their Own Homes

by on

A few weeks back I asked my friends and family through social media to send me pictures of rooms in their homes as they can typically be found. Not-so-shockingly I didn’t get a lot of volunteers. I heard a lot of, “No way. My house is too horrible!” But after pleading and making promises I don’t intend to keep I finally received enough to compile an article called “The Messy House Project: 10 Moms Share Pics of What Their Houses Really Look Like Most of the Time.”

It gave me a great deal of pleasure making fun of them, especially super clean Betty, who is my sister in real life. And yes, that is her typical home. And in defense of Betty, who received a few unkind comments, I can attest first-hand that she doesn’t sacrifice time with her children to support her cleanliness habit. She has three gorgeous, grade school children, works full-time, goes Pinterest crazy, is super hands-on with her kiddos, is currently training for a half marathon, and is also currently battling breast cancer. Don’t feel bad about yourself. She was obviously born with super powers we mere mortals don’t possess. Plus, she has a wonderful and supportive family, ahem. I called her “Betty” in the article because I teasingly call her “Betty Martha” in real life for her 1950-esque homemaking abilities. These are just her strengths, please don’t put her down for them. I mean I can, though.

Betty aside, a lot of Facebook readers were unsettled with the depiction of the messy rooms as “normal.” In that it wasn’t normal at all – it was above what any mother should be expected to maintain. Some mothers were hurt, and I want to offer my sincere apology.

comment - bad

I hear you. I can’t walk barefoot in my home without applying baby wipes every now and then.

The article was meant to be fun and uplifting. I can’t and won’t please everyone with everything I write, but had I anticipated the number of responses that echoed the same sentiment – “this is not normal!” – I would have found a different way to make fun of the people I love.

Some mothers still found the humor (whew) and also made me laugh. Thank you for sharing your comments, too.

comment 1

Yes, I admit – much better!

Mothering’s Editor sent out a call to Facebook readers to share pictures of your normal. Not-so-shockingly, again, we didn’t get a lot of submissions, but the few we did show a truer picture of normal, I hope. Here they are.

20150903_214208

First up, the clean laundry mountain. If closets have a purpose other than housing the dirty clothes mountain, I’m unaware of it.

IMG_2830 (1)

So, why doesn’t a folding machine exist yet? I feel like that should have been a priority long before now.

IMG_0845

As soon as I saw this picture I just started shopping. I want that donkey. I want that stroller. I want those connecting mats. I could play in that mess, no problem.

Feb14LivingRoomMess

This picture made me giggle because the first thing I noticed is that the toys are all pushed under things to make a walking path. But you know, at least you can walk.

Feb14KitchenMess

You know what they say: “A messy kitchen means full bellies.”

20150808_194641

Seriously though, what is it with couch cushions that children just can’t stand for them to be kept in place? (Look closely or you might miss the baby!)

20150808_194615

You can tell this room was once orderly… and then came baby.

Dec13BedRoomMess

A note from this mama:

“[In the first article], I saw toys strewn across floors but wondered: where are the piles of papers? The boxes waiting to be broken down and recycled? The random clothes hangers the baby grabbed last time I was doing laundry & stashed God knows where, but are now poking out of odd places? The dirty socks my husband has suddenly decided are acceptable to throw anywhere? The book I took down from the shelf last week in an obvious moment of delusion, thinking I would actually get a chance to read it? The bins that need to go in the attic, just as soon as I get through that pile of papers? Art projects? Craft supplies? Party supplies? I can’t be the only one who takes forever to get those organized and put away with the little one underfoot.”

What I have learned from the “Messy House Project” is that

1. people don’t really want to share pictures of their home

2. all of our homes look disastrous, most of the time

3. we’re all feeling pretty guilty about it.

Our time is in constant demand. If it’s not being demanded by our children then it’s by our duties or partners. I’m letting pans “soak” right now and writing this article instead. The title of my first article promised you relief from that guilt and you were let down. I hope you take solace in the outpouring of voices that promised you your home is still normal.

And for the Bettys, your home is okay, too! Just be prepared to host all of our playdates and holidays, mmkay?


Megan
Megan
I am a work-at-home mama of one darling girl and a handsome toddler boy. I am an advocate of natural and home birthing. I am passionate about pregnancy, breastfeeding, cloth diapering, eating well, and most things natural in a mama's life. Visit me and my friends at our blog www.hippieswithbabies.com.

16 thoughts on “The Messy House Project Take Two: Readers Submit Pics of Their Own Homes”

  2. Thank you for this article! I know you’ll get drama either way, try not to let it get to you.

    It gives me hope, seeing that most people don’t have magazine cover homes.

    Reply

  3. Glad to see it’s not just my home. I am always embarrassed about the state of my home. I have 6 children at home the eldest is 14 and the youngest us two. I can spend ALL DAY CLEANING…And the time I am so exhausted from being busy all day I flake on the couch thinking I deserve to watch a little tv…a few hours later a mess…by the next day it looks like I haven’t cleaned in months!!!!
    What I want to know how is it possible that those cupboards and doors I cleaned yesterday look like they haven’t been cleaned in years!!!
    How is it freshly painted walls and new painted skirting boards end up looking terrible so soon after painting them!!!
    I have been a mother for 21 years and have also two older children that don’t live at home. But yet I still am yet to find the monster that makes all these dirty marks as I never do see them in action and still have the mystery of the missing socks and now my sock bag is a huge bin liner of odd socks!!!!!!!

    Reply

    1. Georgina, the odd sock mystery is easy: everybody knows the washing machine eats them!

      Thanks for sharing theses pictures! The best advise I got when my first one was born was from another exhausted mother: I had the vacuum out all day and could always pretend before unexpected visitors I was just staring to clean. Mysteriously, I never got to it though 😉

      Reply

  4. Thank you! I am so relieved to see that my normal is normal! But no way in h e double hockey sticks am I sending you a pic of my house!

    Reply

  5. Lol! Loved this! Glad my home isn’t the only messy one. 3 kids ages 10, 4 & 1, I’ve resigned myself to accept my home won’t be clean again until the youngest leaves home, but maybe in time for the grandkids to continue the mess? :) I do my best, but I am outnumbered….

    Reply

  7. The problem is that nowadays if some people come in and see your house messy at all they automatically assume that they need to call health and welfare thinking that your kids aren’t taken care of. .. this happened to me recently where someone said health and welfare would get called on me because I was behind on my dishes and my kitchen looked like the one in one of these pictures….. I am glad that there is a movement to show that this is normal and that people don’t need to freak out if the house isn’t always kept at perfection.

    Reply

  8. Thank you!!!!!
    My guilt-o-meter just went down about 110 notches.

    (BTW I hear those missing socks may all be found in the hose-zone layer… or the exhaust hose of your dryer. But I don’t own a dryer… so, maybe the washer is guilty.)

    Reply

  9. Thank you so much for making me feel normal. Everyone else I know has an immucalate house even with kids and then there’s me, always messy but its normally clean. Glad to know other moms are like me, just hidden away

    Reply

  10. What are the odds? I currently have the exact same rug as in picture number two above (well, mine is more faded and has more cat and dog hair), and years ago I had the exact same sofa as photo number four.

    My mess is here to stay. I give up. Two of my three kids have grown up and moved out. Only the 12 year old remains (plus three cats and two dogs) so I really have no excuse anymore and I think I don’t care.

    Reply

    Reply

  13. Thank you for sharing this article. I have been feeling so guilty and hurt the past couple of years at people who come to my messy home and get disgusted. I have 4 kids: 8, 5, 2, and 1. I have piles of clean laundry stacked up in our family room down stairs waiting to be put away and a sink full of dirty dishes. My kids rooms look like someone just robbed us. I’ve had family members who have claimed that they got sick after coming to my house. Its good to know that there are other mommies out there who have messy homes just like me. I’m not the only one.

    Reply

  14. Thank you so much for this. My mom is really judgemental about how clean a house is, therefore I have severe guilt about having piles of paperwork or toys around. She always tells me that when her kids were in bed, she pretended not to have any and made the house look like she didn’t have any.
    I have struggled with spousal abuse and have had my kids kept from me. I ended up in a battered women’s shelter with my kids, only to end up being housed by my mother.
    I work full time and my new husband works so much we barely see each other.
    I am so grateful to see a messy kitchen, toys under a table, clothing not folded. This article is a great reminder that when the day is done, we should feel accomplished for what we have gotten done. Thank you.

    Reply

