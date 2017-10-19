‘Milk Stork’ Helps Moms Maintain Career-Breastfeeding Balance

Traveling as a pumping mother is challenging, to say the least. One company is doing their part to ensure that women don’t have to choose between their career and their commitment to breastfeeding.
We’ve all been there. It’s our first big trip since having a baby, and we are nervous enough. We’ve written a list and checked it twice. Our breast pump is packed, along with our adapter, battery pack, sanitary cleaning supplies, ice bags, cooler, and the several necessary attachments. We’ve spent hours on the internet researching the TSA rules, confident that we are prepared.
From lugging a heavy breast pump, ensuring that all of the right supplies have been packed, and figuring out how to keep the milk cold, it takes dedication to get breast milk from point A to point B. Fellow mom and business professional Kate Torgerson knew the scene all too well.
In late spring 2014, Torgerson ventured to San Diego for her first work-related business trip since giving birth to her then eight-month-old twins. Having already faced numerous breastfeeding challenges, including tandem nursing, tongue-tie difficulties, and latching problems, Torgerson was not about to let a short business trip stand in the way of her breastfeeding success.
Knowing that her breast milk supply would dwindle during her four-day travels if she did not feed, she packed all of her breast pumping supplies. This was no small feat for a mother who was pumping over a half-gallon of milk each day. Nonetheless, Torgerson persevered. She made it through TSA, although they required that she throw away the ice. After finding a bartender willing to replenish her cold packs, she lugged two gallons of breastmilk home to her babies.
“You have to pump every three or four hours to maintain your milk supply, or you lose it,” Torgerson told Fortune. “I just remember standing at the airport in the TSA line with two gallons of breast milk and eight pounds of dripping ice in a carry-on and just thinking, ‘I cannot believe there’s not a solution for this.’”
That is when Torgerson decided to find a solution to her problem. In August 2015, she started Milk Stork, the first breast milk transportation system for traveling moms.
The premise is simple: Moms sign up online and choose what size Milk Stork cooler they desire. The cooler and pumping supplies are delivered directly to the hotel and waiting for her arrival. Utilizing her own pump, the breastfeeding mom packs her breastmilk into the pre-labeled, post-paid cooler package. Most hotels allow for the packages to be shipped right from the lobby. The tracking feature enables mothers to follow their milk as it travels safely back home, with alerts sent right to her phone.
The service can be ordered by individuals. In addition, many companies have signed on and are offering Milk Stork as a perk to their breastfeeding moms. Since its launch in 2015, Milk Stork has partnered with approximately 70 companies, including Unilever and SAP.
While the number of women who benefit from the services is small at most companies, the message that is being sent is huge. It illustrates a corporate trend that is moving towards supporting new moms in their efforts to balance motherhood with a career.